2018 U.S. Army Player of the Year nominees

The U.S. Army Player of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5, 2018 in San Antonio.

The 16 players below will be whittled down to six finalists next week. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Here are the nominess, in alphabetical order:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE
Olaijah Griffin DB Mission Viejo Mission Viejo CA
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Talanoa Hufanga ATH Crescent Valley Corvallis OR
Phil Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA
Derion Kendrick ATH South Pointe Rock Hill SC
Trevor Lawrence QB Cartersville Cartersville GA
Rondale Moore WR Trinity Louisville KY
Micah Parsons DL Harrisburg Harrisburg PA
Ricky Person RB Heritage Wake Forest NC
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Mater Dei Santa Ana CA
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Helix San Diego CA
Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Jaylen Waddle WR Episcopal Bellaire TX
Zamir White RB Scotland County Laurinburg NC
Payton Wilson LB Orange Hillsborough NC

