2018 U.S. Army Player of the Year nominees

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 22, 2017
The U.S. Army Player of the Year will be recognized during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday, January 5, 2018 in San Antonio.
The 16 players below will be whittled down to six finalists next week. The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.
Here are the nominess, in alphabetical order:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Olaijah Griffin
|DB
|Mission Viejo
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Talanoa Hufanga
|ATH
|Crescent Valley
|Corvallis
|OR
|Phil Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Derion Kendrick
|ATH
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|Trinity
|Louisville
|KY
|Micah Parsons
|DL
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Ricky Person
|RB
|Heritage
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Helix
|San Diego
|CA
|Xavier Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Episcopal
|Bellaire
|TX
|Zamir White
|RB
|Scotland County
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|Orange
|Hillsborough
|NC
