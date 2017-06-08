2019 center Branson Bragg the first player offered scholarship by new Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley

As sudden as Bob Stoops’ retirement as Oklahoma’s head football coach was, the recruiting season never stops. New OU head coach Lincoln Riley is likely firmly aware that the Sooner Schooner must keep rolling.

So it was on Thursday morning, as Class of 2019 center Branson Bragg from Crandall (Texas) tweeted that he had just received a scholarship offer from Oklahoma. According to Bragg, this is the eighth school to extend an offer.

God is great.. Extremely blessed to have just received my 8th offer from the UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA!!! #BoomerSooner🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/hAp6Yzk0zk — Branson Bragg 💪🏼 (@branson_bragg) June 8, 2017

Bragg is the first prospective recruit to publicly announce he has been offered by the Sooners. He is the top-ranked center in the Class of 2019, per the 247 Sports Composite.

“It feels amazing!” Bragg told USA Today on Thursday. “I didn’t realize I was the first until someone quoted my tweet and pointed it out, but it really is an honor.”

Like the vast majority of the football world, Bragg was caught off guard by the news of Stoops’ retirement. Also like most of the football world, he doesn’t see the Sooners falling off.

“I was really surprised yesterday when I found out Coach Stoops was retiring but I have no doubt that OU will continue its greatness with Coach Riley,” he said.

The 6-4, 280-pound rising junior adds Oklahoma to a list of interested schools that include Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. Earlier Thursday, Bragg announced that he had been offered by North Texas.

After a great camp, thankful for my 7th offer from the University of North Texas! #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/PWYDy3GKbf — Branson Bragg 💪🏼 (@branson_bragg) June 8, 2017

The Sooner Schooner, meanwhile, will keep on going. And now there is a chance that Bragg will someday be on board.

Check out the highlights from his sophomore year.