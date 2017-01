Nolan Smith, a defensive end/running back in the Class of 2019, announced Thursday that he is leaving Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.) for IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.).

Smith, who is 6-2 and 210 pounds, already has reported offers from Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Miami.

He is ranked as the N0. 4 weakside defensive end, No. 7 player in Georgia and No. 34 player overall in the class, according to 247Sports.