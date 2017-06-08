2019 five-star Cassius Stanley transferring to Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Cassius Stanley, Southern California’s high-flying five-star small forward in the Class of 2019, is transferring high schools.

After two years at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, Stanley announced Wednesday via Twitter that he is transferring to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.).

The 6-foot-5 Stanley, who is ranked as the No. 1 player in his class in California (No. 11 overall) by the 247 Sports Composite, has already received 11 scholarship offers with two years of high school remaining.

As the dunk (along with a creative Sierra Canyon announcement) below shows, those should be an exciting two years for Stanley.

He joins a Sierra Canyon team that has a new coach in Andre Chevalier and could potentially join Marvin Bagley III, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2019. The Los Angeles Times reported late last month that the team could be without Bagley next season, as he had not informed the school of his plans. Bagley and two brothers attend Sierra Canyon.

At Harvard-Westlake, Stanley was part of a state title-winning team as a freshman and the Southern Section title winners as a sophomore. Per the Los Angeles Times, he is returning to the school that he attended for much of middle school.

To paraphrase Stanley’s Twitter post, a new chapter is about to begin.