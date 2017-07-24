2019 Iowa guard D.J. Carton impresses and recruiting surges

D.J. Carton took a big step toward establishing himself as one of the best point guard prospects in the Midwest in the Class of 2019 with his performance at the NY2LA Summer Jam in the Milwaukee area.

His recruitment is on the cusp of going national.

Carton had 19 points in one game, 28 in another and held Quad City Elite reach the semifinals. He impressed the college coaches who were watching. Nebraska coach Tim Miles saw him play and extended an offer.

Carton, 6-2 from Bettendorf (Iowa), has six offers thus far with front-runner Wisconsin, Northern Iowa, Marquette, North Dakota and IUPUI joining Nebraska.

Coaches from Purdue, Northwestern, Butler, Minnesota and Illinois were all in watching Carton this weekend and Iowa and Ohio State have shown interest.

“At first it was nerve-racking (playing in front of college coaches), but as I’ve been playing more and more it just comes to me and I play my game,” Carton told USA TODAY High School Sports. “In the end of the day I just want to help my teammates and I win.” After spending the last two weekends in Wisconsin, Carton and Quad City Elite will head south next week for July’s final evaluation period. They will play in the Jayhawk Summer Finale in Overland Park, Kan., which runs July 26-29. Canton said he’s confident in where his game stands.

“I feel like I have been playing well, leading my team and things like that,” Carton said. “My jump shot is starting to come along so I’ve been shooting more of those lately. …

“We finish up with a tourney in Kansas City and then I need to get back to work getting shots up every day to improve on my jumper and make it consistent.”

Carton can score and create, but he also impressed with his defense.

“My high school head coach really had me focus on defense these past couple years,” Carton said. “Without him, I wouldn’t be the player I am today.”

Contributing: Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register