2019 star David Johnson decommits from Louisville basketball

Trinity (Louisville) star David Johnson has withdrawn his pledge to play for Louisville basketball, he confirmed Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-5-inch Class of 2019 guard committed to Louisville two weeks ago, but his decommitment comes after the suspension of coach Rick Pitino in the wake of the FBI announcing an investigation into wire fraud and money laundering in college basketball recruiting.

MORE: FBI investigation into college basketball already having a recruiting impact

Johnson is the third prospect to withdraw his pledge to play for Louisville since the FBI announcement. The Cards lost Class of 2018 commitments from Anfernee Simons and Courtney Ramey last week.