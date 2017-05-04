2020 Ga. LB Kevin Swint receives three big-time offers, seemingly within hours

Kevin Swint may only be a high school freshman, but on Thursday, he was at the center of the football recruiting world.

Seemingly within hours, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound outside linebacker from Carrolton (Ga.) received scholarship offers from Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Tennessee.

The tweets tell it all.

These, of course, aren’t Swint’s only offers. Per 247 Sports, he has also already been offered by Georgia, Alabama, Indiana, Memphis, Missouri and Wake Forest.

Swint won’t be able to suit up for any of these schools until at least the fall of 2020. And to the schools that offered him scholarships, that can’t come soon enough.