Gallery 21 photos: Indianola boys play at Pella By USA TODAY Sports January 22, 2017 Indianola senior Kade Hartung tries to get a shot over Pella junior Landon Vanderleest as senior Drew Pringle backs up the play. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Cole Scott tries to fight his way to the basket. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Quinn Vesey tries to get a shot around Pella senior Ryan Vanwyk. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Pella junior Landon VanderLeest blocks the path of Indianola junior Brady Held. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Pella senior Julian Viersen reaches for the ball as Indianola sophomore Evan Gauger cuts to the basket. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola senior Kade Hartung tries to get a shot away while sandwiched between Pella seniors Nick Finney and Julian Viersen. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola senior Kade Hartung fires a pass along the baseline. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola senior Colin Fitzgerald goes after a rebound. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Quinn Vesey tries to get past Pella senior Nick Finney. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Evan Gauger lofts a three-point shot. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Brady Held gets free on a breakaway. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Quinn Vesey brings the ball up the floor as Pella senior Donovan Holterhaus defends. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Brady Held tries to get past Pella junior Landon Vanderleest. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Brady gets a pass past Pella junior Landon Vanderleest. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Evan Gauger tries to drive the baseline past Pella senior Nick Finney. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Jake Marvelli fires a pass. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola senior Kade Hartung tries to shoot over Pella junior Landon Vanderleest. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Brady Held tries to get a shot away between Pella senior Donovan Holterhaus and junior Landon Vanderleest. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola junior Cole Scott shoots in front of Pella sophomore Nicholas Dejong. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Pella senior Ryan Vanwyk and Indianola sophomore Evan Gauger go after a rebound. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella. Indianola sophomore Evan Gauger grabs a rebound in front of Pella senior Tyson Wassenaar. The Pella Dutch hosted the Indianola Indians Saturday for a Little Hawkeye Conference game in Pella.