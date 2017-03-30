Gallery 23 photos: Southeast Polk at Simpson College High School Classic By USA TODAY Sports March 30, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Southeast Polk's Eli Hanson runs to a Southeast Polk's Eli Hanson runs to a 12th-place finish in the 3,200-meter run. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Alex Donohoe fights to stay on her feet after hitting the final hurdle on the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. Donohoe kept her feet and the team finished third. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Jaeger Erickson explodes from the blocks at the start of the 800-meter sprint medley. Southeast Polk finished 10th as a team. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Evan Wilson competes in the 3,200-meter run. Wilson finished ninth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Evan Wilson competes in the 3,200-meter run. Wilson finished ninth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Logan Huniker runs the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Southeast Polk finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Colton Lambertz clips a hurdle on the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Southeast Polk B team finished ninth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Austin Fickbohm runs the anchor leg of the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Southeast Polk B team finished ninth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Connor Willeford runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Southeast Polk A team finished third. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Wade Barclay runs the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Southeast Polk A team finished third. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Nadika DeLeon competes in the 800-meter sprint medley. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Gretta Hartz competes in the 800-meter sprint medley. Southeast Polk finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Lauryn Pritchard competes in the 3,000-meter run. Pritchard finished fifth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Cassidy Dilks competes in the 3,000-meter run. Dilks finished seventh overall. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Chloe Thostenson competes in the 3,000-meter run. Thostenson finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Tarryn Hill leads the pack on the first leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Southeast Polk won the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Alexis Winecke runs the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay. The team finished first in the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Sierra Mitchell takes the baton from Alexis Winecke to run the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Southeast Warren won the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Sierra Mitchell runs the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Southeast Warren won the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Sierra Mitchell digs for the finish in the 4x800-meter relay. Southeast Polk won the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Alexis Plym runs the second leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Lauren Hamilton runs the anchor leg on the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Southeast Polk's Katie Ballard clears the final hurdle on the second leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The team finished third overall. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. DesMoinesRegister, Indianola High School (Indianola IA), Southeast Polk High School (Runnells IA), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 53 photos: Simpson College High School Classic Gallery American Family Insurance All-USA Iowa girls basketball team News Thursday Updates: Rebels, Wolfpack, Saints, Warriors all reach state finals