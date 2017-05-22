23 Preseason ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse players selected for Under Armour All-America Game

The 44 girls players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.
The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.
Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.
Twelve players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse First Team have been chosen. (Of the three ALL-USA players not taking part, one is a junior and not eligible.) Eleven players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams also were selected.
Here are the players:
|Molly
|Carter*
|Attack
|Lynbrook (N.Y.)
|Syracuse
|Grace
|Haus
|Attack
|Notre Dame Prep (Md.)
|Florida
|Kate
|Kotowski
|Attack
|Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.)
|North Carolina
|Livy
|Rosenzweig
|Attack
|Somers (N.Y.)
|Loyola
|Katie
|Cosgrove
|Midfield
|Churchville-Chili (N.Y.)
|Duke
|Samantha
|Fiedler
|Midfield
|Garrison Forest (Md.)
|Loyola
|Taylor
|Pinzone
|Midfield
|Waltham (Mass.)
|Northwestern
|Courtney
|Renehan
|Midfield
|Glenelg (Md.)
|Maryland
|Eddy
|Shoop
|Midfield
|Cape Henlopen (Del.)
|Florida
|**Kylie
|Davis*
|Midfield
|Century (Md.)
|Maryland
|Halle
|Graham*
|Defense
|Good Counsel (Md.)
|Virginia
|Kayla
|Wood
|Defense
|Catonsville (Md.)
|North Carolina
|Cailee
|Perettine
|Defense
|Farmingdale (N.Y.)
|Boston College
|**Sabrina
|Cristodero
|Defense
|St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)
|Florida
|Bridget
|Deehan
|Goalie
|Milton (Ga.)
|Notre Dame
|**McKenzie
|Harris*
|Attack
|Brighton (N.Y.)
|Syracuse
|Taylor
|McDaniels*
|Attack
|Good Counsel (Md.)
|North Carolina
|Keegan
|Barger
|Midfield
|Notre Dame Prep (Md.)
|Johns Hopkins
|Brennan
|Dwyer
|Midfield
|Loyola Academy (Ill.)
|Northwestern
|Scottie Rose
|Growney
|Midfield
|Conestoga (Pa.)
|North Carolina
|Shannon
|Kavanagh*
|Midfield
|Smithtown East (N.Y.)
|Florida
|Kaci
|Messier
|Midfield
|Victor (N.Y.)
|Notre Dame
|Charlotte
|North*
|Midfield
|Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas)
|Duke
|Margaret
|Donovan
|Defense
|McDonogh (Md.)
|Princeton
|Brooke
|Robbins
|Defense
|Severn (Md.)
|Maryland
|Samantha
|Fish
|Goalie
|Scripps Ranch (Calif.)
|Princeton
|Ali
|Baiocco*
|Attack
|Oak Knoll (N.J.)
|Stanford
|Zoe
|Belodeau*
|Attack
|St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.)
|Penn
|Catriona
|Barry
|Midfield
|St. Ignatius College Prep (Calif.)
|Duke
|Shelby
|Harrison*
|Midfield
|St. Mary’s (Md.)
|Johns Hopkins
|Kelsey
|Huff*
|Midfield
|Eastport-South Manor (N.Y.)
|USC
|Chloe
|Jones*
|Midfield
|Lawrenceville (N.J.)
|Virginia
|Liz
|Scott
|Midfield
|Conestoga (Pa.)
|Loyola
|Sophia
|Triandafils
|Midfield
|Shoreham-Wading River (N.Y.)
|Penn State
|Laurie
|Bracey*
|Defense
|Centennial (Md.)
|Maryland
|Emily
|Vengilio*
|Defense
|Mount Sinai (N.Y.)
|Penn State
|Riley
|Hertford
|Goalie
|Lake Oswego (Ore.)
|USC
|Catie
|May*
|Attack
|McDonogh (Md.)
|Maryland
|Jamie
|Ortega*
|Attack
|Centereach/ Middle Country (N.Y.)
|North Carolina
|Kyla
|Sears*
|Attack
|Skaneateles (N.Y.)
|Princeton
|Andie
|Aldave*
|Midfield
|McDonogh (Md.)
|Notre Dame
|Hannah
|Cermack*
|Midfield
|Ridgewood (N.J.)
|Boston College
|Grace
|Griffin*
|Midfield
|Liberty (Md.)
|Maryland
|Allison
|Mastroianni*
|Midfield
|Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.)
|North Carolina
|Samantha
|Swart*
|Midfield
|Archbishop Carroll (Pa.)
|Syracuse
|Mollie
|Miller*
|Defense
|St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.)
|Georgetown
|**Olivia
|Smith*
|Defense
|St. Anthony’s (N.Y.)
|Penn
|Hannah
|Van Middelem*
|Goalie
|Mount Sinai (N.Y.)
|Syracuse
*ALL-USA Preseason Team
** injured