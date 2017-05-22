23 Preseason ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse players selected for Under Armour All-America Game

The 44 girls players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.

The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.

Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.

Twelve players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse First Team have been chosen. (Of the three ALL-USA players not taking part, one is a junior and not eligible.) Eleven players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams also were selected.

Here are the players:

Molly Carter* Attack Lynbrook (N.Y.) Syracuse Grace Haus Attack Notre Dame Prep (Md.) Florida Kate Kotowski Attack Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) North Carolina Livy Rosenzweig Attack Somers (N.Y.) Loyola Katie Cosgrove Midfield Churchville-Chili (N.Y.) Duke Samantha Fiedler Midfield Garrison Forest (Md.) Loyola Taylor Pinzone Midfield Waltham (Mass.) Northwestern Courtney Renehan Midfield Glenelg (Md.) Maryland Eddy Shoop Midfield Cape Henlopen (Del.) Florida **Kylie Davis* Midfield Century (Md.) Maryland Halle Graham* Defense Good Counsel (Md.) Virginia Kayla Wood Defense Catonsville (Md.) North Carolina Cailee Perettine Defense Farmingdale (N.Y.) Boston College **Sabrina Cristodero Defense St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) Florida Bridget Deehan Goalie Milton (Ga.) Notre Dame **McKenzie Harris* Attack Brighton (N.Y.) Syracuse Taylor McDaniels* Attack Good Counsel (Md.) North Carolina Keegan Barger Midfield Notre Dame Prep (Md.) Johns Hopkins Brennan Dwyer Midfield Loyola Academy (Ill.) Northwestern Scottie Rose Growney Midfield Conestoga (Pa.) North Carolina Shannon Kavanagh* Midfield Smithtown East (N.Y.) Florida Kaci Messier Midfield Victor (N.Y.) Notre Dame Charlotte North* Midfield Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) Duke Margaret Donovan Defense McDonogh (Md.) Princeton Brooke Robbins Defense Severn (Md.) Maryland Samantha Fish Goalie Scripps Ranch (Calif.) Princeton Ali Baiocco* Attack Oak Knoll (N.J.) Stanford Zoe Belodeau* Attack St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) Penn Catriona Barry Midfield St. Ignatius College Prep (Calif.) Duke Shelby Harrison* Midfield St. Mary’s (Md.) Johns Hopkins Kelsey Huff* Midfield Eastport-South Manor (N.Y.) USC Chloe Jones* Midfield Lawrenceville (N.J.) Virginia Liz Scott Midfield Conestoga (Pa.) Loyola Sophia Triandafils Midfield Shoreham-Wading River (N.Y.) Penn State Laurie Bracey* Defense Centennial (Md.) Maryland Emily Vengilio* Defense Mount Sinai (N.Y.) Penn State Riley Hertford Goalie Lake Oswego (Ore.) USC Catie May* Attack McDonogh (Md.) Maryland Jamie Ortega* Attack Centereach/ Middle Country (N.Y.) North Carolina Kyla Sears* Attack Skaneateles (N.Y.) Princeton Andie Aldave* Midfield McDonogh (Md.) Notre Dame Hannah Cermack* Midfield Ridgewood (N.J.) Boston College Grace Griffin* Midfield Liberty (Md.) Maryland Allison Mastroianni* Midfield Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) North Carolina Samantha Swart* Midfield Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) Syracuse Mollie Miller* Defense St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) Georgetown **Olivia Smith* Defense St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) Penn Hannah Van Middelem* Goalie Mount Sinai (N.Y.) Syracuse

*ALL-USA Preseason Team

** injured