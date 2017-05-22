USA Today Sports

23 Preseason ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse players selected for Under Armour All-America Game

Photo: John Strohsacker, LaxPhotos

ALL-USA

The 44 girls players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 5:30 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.

The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.

Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.

Twelve players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse First Team have been chosen. (Of the three ALL-USA players not taking part, one is a junior and not eligible.) Eleven players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams also were selected.

Here are the players:

Molly Carter* Attack Lynbrook (N.Y.) Syracuse
Grace Haus Attack Notre Dame Prep (Md.) Florida
Kate Kotowski Attack Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) North Carolina
Livy Rosenzweig Attack Somers (N.Y.) Loyola
Katie Cosgrove Midfield Churchville-Chili (N.Y.) Duke
Samantha Fiedler Midfield Garrison Forest (Md.) Loyola
Taylor Pinzone Midfield Waltham (Mass.) Northwestern
Courtney Renehan Midfield Glenelg (Md.) Maryland
Eddy Shoop Midfield Cape Henlopen (Del.) Florida
**Kylie Davis* Midfield Century (Md.) Maryland
Halle Graham* Defense Good Counsel (Md.) Virginia
Kayla Wood Defense Catonsville (Md.) North Carolina
Cailee Perettine Defense Farmingdale (N.Y.) Boston College
**Sabrina Cristodero Defense St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) Florida
Bridget Deehan Goalie Milton (Ga.) Notre Dame
**McKenzie Harris* Attack Brighton (N.Y.) Syracuse
Taylor McDaniels* Attack Good Counsel (Md.) North Carolina
Keegan Barger Midfield Notre Dame Prep (Md.) Johns Hopkins
Brennan Dwyer Midfield Loyola Academy (Ill.) Northwestern
Scottie Rose Growney Midfield Conestoga (Pa.) North Carolina
Shannon Kavanagh* Midfield Smithtown East (N.Y.) Florida
Kaci Messier Midfield Victor (N.Y.) Notre Dame
Charlotte North* Midfield Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) Duke
Margaret Donovan Defense McDonogh (Md.) Princeton
Brooke Robbins Defense Severn (Md.) Maryland
Samantha Fish Goalie Scripps Ranch (Calif.) Princeton
Ali Baiocco* Attack Oak Knoll (N.J.) Stanford
Zoe Belodeau* Attack St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) Penn
Catriona Barry Midfield St. Ignatius College Prep (Calif.) Duke
Shelby Harrison* Midfield St. Mary’s (Md.) Johns Hopkins
Kelsey Huff* Midfield Eastport-South Manor (N.Y.) USC
Chloe Jones* Midfield Lawrenceville (N.J.) Virginia
Liz Scott Midfield Conestoga (Pa.) Loyola
Sophia Triandafils Midfield Shoreham-Wading River (N.Y.) Penn State
Laurie Bracey* Defense Centennial (Md.) Maryland
Emily Vengilio* Defense Mount Sinai (N.Y.) Penn State
Riley Hertford Goalie Lake Oswego (Ore.) USC
Catie May* Attack McDonogh (Md.) Maryland
Jamie Ortega* Attack Centereach/ Middle Country (N.Y.) North Carolina
Kyla Sears* Attack Skaneateles (N.Y.) Princeton
Andie Aldave* Midfield McDonogh (Md.) Notre Dame
Hannah Cermack* Midfield Ridgewood (N.J.) Boston College
Grace Griffin* Midfield Liberty (Md.) Maryland
Allison Mastroianni* Midfield Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) North Carolina
Samantha Swart* Midfield Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) Syracuse
Mollie Miller* Defense St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Va.) Georgetown
**Olivia Smith* Defense St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) Penn
Hannah Van Middelem* Goalie Mount Sinai (N.Y.) Syracuse

*ALL-USA Preseason Team
** injured

