Wrestling

28 Brevard wrestlers qualify for state

Seven Brevard County high school wrestlers won regional championships on Saturday. Palm Bay led the way with three and finished as the Region 4-2A runner-up.

Matt Cates of Palm Bay takes on Bayside wrestler Owen Cavanaugh during the Cape Coast Conference wrestling tournament.

The Pirates’ Matt Cates dominated the 170-pound class and, in the final, pinned Emmanuel Noel of Port St. Lucie. Merritt Island’s Caden Norris went on a similar tear at 220 class, and his final win came 22-7 over Shanoyd Whyte of Dillard.

Heritage’s Seth Adeclat won the 120-pound title with a 7-3 win over Alexander Godinez of Miami Lakes. Casey Jackson of Merritt Island defeated Chance Scott of Olympic Heights in overtime, 3-1. Two Brevard wrestlers battled in the 132 final, Palm Bay’s Shane Stewart beating Dacoda Deyoung of Merritt Island, 16-1. Bryce Poppell of Palm Bay won at 160 with a 9-3 defeat of Jensen Beach’s Blake Wiswell.

Zack Viers won the 195-pound class at the Region 2-1A tournament in Titusville. In the final, he defeated Justus Sheppard of Gulf, 7-4.

The top four finishers in each weight class earned state tournament berths, including 28 from Brevard.

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

Region 2-1A

Team scores: 1. Lake Highland Prep 336.5; 6. Space Coast 87; 7. Astronaut 85; 10. Cocoa Beach 66; 11. Rockledge 63.5; 17. Satellite 27; 21. Cocoa 14; 24. Titusville 9.

Individual placers: 106 pounds – 3. Carson Kirk, A; 113 – 3. Michael Watson, CB; 120 – 3. Louis Cortez, A; 132 – 4. Kolin Marsh, S; 145 – 3. Leonard Bradley, SC; 152 – 3. Sean Verner, CB; 170 – 4. Devicq Thompson-Alexander, R; 195 – 1. Zack Viers, SC; Hvy – 2. E.J. Krajewski, R; 4. Javohn Maravolo, A.

Region 4-2A

Team scoring: 1. Jensen Beach 204.5; 2. Palm Bay 167; 3. Olympic Heights 149.5; 4. Merritt Island 112.5; 6. Heritage 73.5; 9. Bayside 50.5; 14. Eau Gallie 41.5.

Individual placers: 106 – 4. Riley Benninger, EG; 113 – 2. Timothy Tran, B; 4. Weston Blalock, EG; 120 – 1. Seth Adeclat, H; 126 – 1. Casey Jackson, MI; 132 – 1. Shane Stewart, PB; 2. Dacoda Deyoung, MI; 138 – 2. Dylan Perrow, PB; 152 – 3. Chris Patterson, PB; 160 – 1. Bryce Poppell, PB; 170 – 1. Matt Cates, PB; 4. Owen Cavanaugh, B; 182 – 3. Arlen Dean, PB; 220 – 1. Caden Norris, MI; Hvy – 2. Joe Lopez, H; 3. Connor Liston, MI.

Region 2-3A

Individual placers: 126 – 4. Gate Etienne, M; 195 – 2. Joe Fields, M.

