2A and 1A All-League Basketball

Basketball
Boys 2A All-League
MVP– Will Gattrell. First team: Zade Elton, Wendover; Lane Condie, Pershing County; Kevin Kirk, Yerington; Will Stranzel, Incline, Saul Palacios, Wendover, Bryan Florres, Wendover, Ethan Rhodes, Pershing County.
Offensive POY-Zade Elton. Defensive POY– Lane Condie.
Second team: Derek Sandusky, Pershing County; Trent Lingruen, North Tahoe; Miles Piramade, Battle Mtn; Ian Maffice, Yerington; Sam Stewart, White Pine; Jake Cerini Pershing County; Chris Figueroa, Battle Mtn.
Honorable mention: Steven Keats, Yerington; Chris Brown, Yerington; David McFalls, Yerington; Ian Smith Incline; Todd Gibeaut North Tahoe; Mason Fuller, Batle Mtn; Colin Young, White Pine.
1A All-League West
Boys
Player of the Year: Talen Wachsmuth, Mineral County
Co-Coach of the Year: David Vick and Pete Summerbell
First Team: Colt Hess, Sr., Virginia City; Caleb Moretti, Jr., Whittell; Andre Davis, Sr., Mineral County; Robert McFalls, So., Mineral County; Zane Warkentein, So., Sierra Lutheran.
Second Team: Tanner Uken, Jr., VC; Yoni Covarrubias, Jr., SV; Corey Huber, Jr., Whittell; Dismas Womack, Sr., Whittell; Joaquin Erwin, Sr., Pyramid Lake; Brandon West, Sr. Mineral County; Ireland Franklin, Sr., VC.
East
First team: Cauy Crutcher, McDermitt; Trevor Shaw, Owyhee, Ricky Miramontes, Jackpot; Troy McKee, McDermitt; Makai Haub, Carlin.
Second team: Vinnie Padilla, Eureka; Edger Reyes, McDermitt; Koltin Anderson, Eureka; William Johnny Wells; Zane Rodriguez, Wells; Jerry Martinez, Jackpot.
Honorable Mention: Kyon Walker, Iwyheem Joey Gardner, Wells; CW Landrey, Eureka; Eduardo Avila. Jackpot; Ricky Baker, Owyhee.
POY-Cauy Crutcher, McDermitt.
Coach of the year: Jack Smith McDermitt
Team sportsmanship: Jackpot.
Girls
First team: Precious Masters, McDermitt, Cody Gibbs; MaCee McKinney, Iwyhee, Kristan Long, McDermitt; Kaylani Smart, Owyhee.
Second team: Mallorie Limardo, Wells; Sammy Stumph, Wells; Morgan Thomas, Eureka; Kaira Egan, Owyhee; Katie Damele, Eureka.
Honorable mention: Asia Eboli, Jackpot, Holly Seech, Wells; Angelika Townsend, Eureka; Keegan Laughlin, Wells; Rebecca Pena, Carlin.
POY: Precious Masters, McDermitt.
Coach of the year: Enoch Dahl, Wells; Jaimi Wilkinson, McDermitt.
Team sportmanship: Jackpot