2A and 1A All-League Basketball

Basketball

Boys 2A All-League

MVP– Will Gattrell. First team: Zade Elton, Wendover; Lane Condie, Pershing County; Kevin Kirk, Yerington; Will Stranzel, Incline, Saul Palacios, Wendover, Bryan Florres, Wendover, Ethan Rhodes, Pershing County.

Offensive POY-Zade Elton. Defensive POY– Lane Condie.

Second team: Derek Sandusky, Pershing County; Trent Lingruen, North Tahoe; Miles Piramade, Battle Mtn; Ian Maffice, Yerington; Sam Stewart, White Pine; Jake Cerini Pershing County; Chris Figueroa, Battle Mtn.

Honorable mention: Steven Keats, Yerington; Chris Brown, Yerington; David McFalls, Yerington; Ian Smith Incline; Todd Gibeaut North Tahoe; Mason Fuller, Batle Mtn; Colin Young, White Pine.

1A All-League West

Boys

Player of the Year: Talen Wachsmuth, Mineral County

Co-Coach of the Year: David Vick and Pete Summerbell

First Team: Colt Hess, Sr., Virginia City; Caleb Moretti, Jr., Whittell; Andre Davis, Sr., Mineral County; Robert McFalls, So., Mineral County; Zane Warkentein, So., Sierra Lutheran.

Second Team: Tanner Uken, Jr., VC; Yoni Covarrubias, Jr., SV; Corey Huber, Jr., Whittell; Dismas Womack, Sr., Whittell; Joaquin Erwin, Sr., Pyramid Lake; Brandon West, Sr. Mineral County; Ireland Franklin, Sr., VC.

East

First team: Cauy Crutcher, McDermitt; Trevor Shaw, Owyhee, Ricky Miramontes, Jackpot; Troy McKee, McDermitt; Makai Haub, Carlin.

Second team: Vinnie Padilla, Eureka; Edger Reyes, McDermitt; Koltin Anderson, Eureka; William Johnny Wells; Zane Rodriguez, Wells; Jerry Martinez, Jackpot.

Honorable Mention: Kyon Walker, Iwyheem Joey Gardner, Wells; CW Landrey, Eureka; Eduardo Avila. Jackpot; Ricky Baker, Owyhee.

POY-Cauy Crutcher, McDermitt.

Coach of the year: Jack Smith McDermitt

Team sportsmanship: Jackpot.

Girls

First team: Precious Masters, McDermitt, Cody Gibbs; MaCee McKinney, Iwyhee, Kristan Long, McDermitt; Kaylani Smart, Owyhee.

Second team: Mallorie Limardo, Wells; Sammy Stumph, Wells; Morgan Thomas, Eureka; Kaira Egan, Owyhee; Katie Damele, Eureka.

Honorable mention: Asia Eboli, Jackpot, Holly Seech, Wells; Angelika Townsend, Eureka; Keegan Laughlin, Wells; Rebecca Pena, Carlin.

POY: Precious Masters, McDermitt.

Coach of the year: Enoch Dahl, Wells; Jaimi Wilkinson, McDermitt.

Team sportmanship: Jackpot