3 advance to indvidual wrestling state title matches

AUBURN HILLS – Cash Thompson was very tempted to peek at the mat next to his during the Division 3 state semifinal at 171 pounds.

His upcoming opponent for Saturday’s final was being determined 30 feet away.

The Lakewood senior and defending champ won his semifinal, 5-0, for the right to face Collin Lieber of Croswell-Lexington, who upset 2015 state champ Hunter Gasper of Chesning, 14-1.

“I knew it would be Gasper or Lieber, who took second his freshman year, third his sophomore year and second last year, so he’s going to be just as tough, to be honest,” Thompson said.

“I caught myself looking over once,” he added. “Then I was like, ‘OK, I’ve got to focus on my match, don’t focus on that one. Got to stay with what’s going on right now.”

RELATED: Lakewood senior driven to capture another state title

Undefeated senior Brad Fedewa (54-0) of St. Johns also advanced with a 9-0 victory, but will not face local foe Sam York of DeWitt, who lost in the same Division 2, 152-pound semifinal bracket.

“Every victory is tough; I just didn’t give up any points today,” Fedewa said. “It felt good to get the major. I pushed for that to try making a statement.”

Senior Kolin Leyrer of Holt continued his run to the final with a 9-3 win, his 150th career victory in Division 1.

Defending champ Anthony Gallgher of Perry also advanced with a 10-0 major decision over Dundee’s Jonathan White.

MORE:

Area wrestlers win matches at individual state finals

Lansing area state wrestling qualifiers

Mason senior Brad Wilton, who has committed to Michigan State’s team, had a harder time of it. He faced defending champ and nationally-ranked Jelani Embree of Warren Lincoln, who won the match 7-4.

“I knew I had my work cut out for me, but you’ve got to beat them all to get to where you want to be, so I looked at it like that,” Wilton said. “Jelani is awesome, an overall great wrestler and I knew that he’s the type of competition I need to go up against to get me ready for the next level. I’m glad I hung in there the whole time, and to leave everything out on the mat, and go to work for the next day.”