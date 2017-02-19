3 returning state champs lose at tough Henlopen meet

GEORGETOWN – Jackson Dean’s first match against Greg Baum was a perilous adventure.

The Caesar Rodney freshman was in deep against the Smyrna junior, who won the state title at 120 pounds last season. Dean trailed 11-4 through two periods, but whipped the crowd into a frenzy with a furious rally that tied the score.

Then he finished the comeback, pinning Baum with three seconds remaining for a shocking victory that netted the 132-pound crown and the outstanding wrestler award on Saturday at the Henlopen Conference Wrestling Championships at Sussex Central.

“When I put him to his back, I was thinking, ‘Keep him there,’” Dean said. “… I always believe. I always keep that in the back of my head. You can always come back.”

In each of the last four years, 10 of the 14 weight-class winners at the DIAA Individual Wrestling Championships have come from the Henlopen. There were six returning state champs in the conference finals on Saturday, and three of them lost.

That’s how tough this meet is.

Baum had his way with Dean early, and it took the freshman two periods to solve the riddle.

“I think the first takedown kind of set me back a little bit,” Dean said. “Him on bottom, he does that little hook and turns out. That was kind of funky. I’m not used to that. … I just had to come back from that.”

He did, sensing that Baum was tiring late.

“I was putting my hands on him, and he wasn’t coming up like I would expect him to,” Dean said. “I knew he was starting to break.”

The top six in each weight class advanced to the DIAA meet, to be held next Friday and Saturday at Dover High. Almost all of them will be contenders to win, as evidenced last year by Smyrna’s Larsen Wilson, who finished fourth in the conference at 170, then won a DIAA title as a No. 8 seed. On Saturday, Wilson lost a 3-1 decision to Sussex Central’s Blake Chambers, who earned his 100th career victory.

Two 2016 state champs met for the second time in five days, as Cape Henlopen’s Cory Lawson turned the tables with a 3-1 decision over Sussex Central’s Brandon Bautista at 160 pounds.

On Tuesday, Bautista nipped Lawson 4-3 in the final match to push the Golden Knights to a 28-26 win in the semifinals of the DIAA Dual Meet Championships. Sussex Central then upset Smyrna 32-30 for its second state team title, a fact that still burns Lawson.

“That was probably one of the most humbling, worst experiences I’ve ever gone through,” Lawson said. “I didn’t talk for two days. I felt like I let my team down, and that’s what we train for.

“I went into this week thinking, ‘Win this or die.’ That’s all I really had, and I just went all out.”

Sussex Central’s Johnny Morris won his fourth straight nailbiter decision over Milford’s Dominyc Hovington at 220, surviving a late takedown in overtime for a 6-4 victory.

“I’m still in shock right now. I don’t even know what happened,” Morris said. “There was so much adrenaline, and it’s always a battle when you wrestle him.”

Morris earlier edged Hovington at the Milford Invitational, Battle at the Beach at Indian River and War on the Shore at Stephen Decatur (Md.). Three of their four meetings have required extra time, and it would be no surprise if they locked up again at the state meet.

“I’d rather wrestle someone I don’t really know,” Morris said. “Anything can happen in any match, but with him, he’s tough.”

Smyrna’s Chase Archangelo lost in the conference final last season, then won a DIAA title at 132. The senior is up to 145 now, and he blanked Dover’s Nick Lee 7-0 on Saturday.

“We can’t take anything lightly in conferences,” Archangelo said. “I made a mistake last year, and that’s a good place to do it. But this year, I just went out there and did my thing.”

Smyrna also did its thing as a team, piling up 260 points to take the overall title over Central (204), Cape Henlopen (196½) and Dover (180½).

Other individual winners were Indian River’s Will Rayne (106), Milford’s Robbie Rosser (113), Caesar Rodney’s Cameron Hayes (120), Sussex Central’s Rashad Stratton (126) and Lucas Hudson (182), Dover’s Anthony Fisher (138), Smyrna’s Nate Bryant (152) and Tony Wuest (195) and Cape Henlopen’s Zach Flores (285).

