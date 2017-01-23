3 South Salem players sign as college teammates

All-state forward Sebastian Ruelas was among three South Salem High School boys soccer players who have signed letters of intent to play at Corban University.

Ruelas was a three-time first-team all-Greater Valley Conference player and was first-team all-state as a senior.

He set the South Salem school record this season for career goals with 41 and scored 16 as a senior this season.

Armando Lopez Ruiz, a senior midfielder, scored eight goals and had five assists as a senior, and he was a first-team all-league player his junior and senior years.

Michael Ponce, a defender and a 2016 graduate, was a second-team all-GVC selection in 2014 as a junior.

Signings

Sprague senior Cody Vestal has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Chemeketa.

Vestal, a 6-3 right-handed pitcher, was a second-team all-Greater Valley Conference selection as a junior.

Soccer: Silverton senior midfielder Carmen Hodgson has signed a letter of intent to play at Chemeketa.

Athletes of the week

Carlos Vincent, Hannah Bodkin, Shaton Daniels, Evina Westbrook, Paul Lomax and Delaney Henery were recognized as athletes of the week Jan. 20 by the Salem Sports & Breakfast Club.

Vincent, a senior wrestler at McNary, is a 160 pounder wrestling up at 170 and currently is 18-7 on the season.

Bodkin, a senior on West Salem’s swimming team, mostly swims in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.

Daniels, a senior on McKay’s boys basketball team, started the season well by averaging over 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals per game in early December.

Westbrook, a senior on South Salem’s girls basketball team, is the only Oregon player selected to play in the McDonald’s All American game.

Lomax, a senior on South Salem’s swimming team, has won races in five different events this season including four individual wins and four relay wins against West Salem and McNary.

Henery, a senior guard on West Salem’s girls basketball team, averaged over 18 points in wins against McNary, Sprague, West Albany and McMinnville. She was named the co-MVP of the Les Schwab Interstate Shootout.

The Salem Sports & Breakfast Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Goudy Commons at Willamette University and the public is invited to attend.

