North Carolina 3-star RB Jahmir Smith turns back on all eight Ivy League schools to pick Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish gained more than just a running back in the Class of 2018 with the commitment of three-star Lee County (N.C.) star Jahmir Smith. They also added a significant brain.

Smith, an area standout who rushed for more than 2,100 yards and a state-best 41 touchdowns as a junior, chose Notre Dame on Sunday. In doing so he passed on some 30 odd other scholarship offers including heavy recruiting from all eight Ivy League institutions.

The reason for the interest among the ivies was simple: as great a running back as Smith is, he’s an even better student; per the News & Observer, Smith holds a 4.43 GPA and an ACT score of 25. He allegedly wants to study medicine and become a doctor when he is eventually done playing football.

For Smith, the right fit between elite academics and athletics arrived at Notre Dame, which he visited a week before his commitment. With his future now more settled, Smith can focus on the field and classroom for his final prep campaign, all with an eye on South Bend.