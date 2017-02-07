31 years later, Texas school's soccer ball from ill-fated Challenger mission flown to space

This ball was on Challenger that fateful day. Flown by Ellison Onizuka for his daughter, a soccer player @Clear_LakeHS. #NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/grShwq372X — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) February 3, 2017

A soccer ball that was on the ill-fated launch of the space shuttle Challenger has been released back into space over 30 years later.

Thanks to a shared connection between one of the fallen astronauts and current a current astronaut, the ball that was from Houston’s Clear Lake High School has returned to space. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, the commander for the Expedition 50 crew, tweeted out a photo of the ball floating in the shuttle on Friday. Last week was the 31st anniversary of the Jan. 28, 1986 Challenger tragedy.

At the time of the disaster, Col. Ellison Onizuka’s daughter, Janelle, was a 16-year-old member of the soccer team, according to Collect Space.

“Space station commander Col. Shane Kimbrough took a piece of CLHS Falcon history into space,” the high school announced on its website. “The soccer ball was signed by members of the CLHS girls and boys soccer team in 1986 and was carried onboard the last flight of the space shuttle Challenger by another Falcon dad – Col. Ellison Onizuka.”

Like Onizuka did, Kimbrough now has a child at the school as his son is currently a junior at the high school and is a member of its Falcons’ sport teams.

Ellison Onizuka was making his second flight as a mission specialist when Challenger was lost 73 seconds into flight. Challenger broke apart, giving way to aerodynamic forces, and fell in pieces into the ocean The tragedy claimed Onizuka’s life, along with those of Challenger’s commander Francis “Dick” Scobee, pilot Mike Smith, mission specialists Ron McNair and Judith Resnik, payload specialist Gregory Jarvis and NASA’s first Teacher in Space, Christa McAuliffe.

The soccer ball was among Onizuka’s personal items recovered, and it was later returned to Clear Lake. Over 30 years later, it made it to space.