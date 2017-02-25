3A Basketball: All-League and All-State

2017 Girls Division 3A North Basketball Teams
Coach of the Year: John Rogers – Fernley
Girls Division 3A 1st Team All-North
Student Name Year School
MVP Leilani Otuafi 10 Fallon
Sydney Connor 10 Lowry
Alyssa Kuskie 11 Lowry
Alicia Marin 12 Elko
Hailee Edgar 11 Fernley
Faith Cornmesser 11 Fallon
Caitlyn Welch 11 Fallon
Girls Division 3A 2nd Team All-North
Student Name Year School
Alexis Elquist 10 Elko
Leta Otuafi 10 Fallon
Drue Chapman 12 South Tahoe
Grace DeLeon 12 Fernley
Kaitlyn Mcleod 11 Spring Creek
Kenadee Jeppsen 12 Lowry
Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North
Student Name Year School
Maia Smith 12 South Tahoe
Kaitlyn Janese South Tahoe
Maddie Monson 12 Truckee
Izzy Abarno 11 Truckee
Angie Huertado 12 Sparks
Taylor Richardson 12 Fernley
Brittney Gaitan 10 Fernley
Kristina Mason 12 Dayton
Eloria Neep 11 Dayton
Brenna Hendriz 10 Elko
Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North
Student Name Year School
Gabe Rowley 10 Elko
Bailey Powell 12 Spring Creek
Lauryn Walz 12 Spring Creek
Brooklyn Waller 12 Lowry
Hannah Hillyer 12 Lowry
Zoey Swischer 12 Fallon
Kaitlyn Hunter 11 Fallon
Laree Murillo 10 Sparks
All State
2017 Division 3A Girls All-State Teams
Coach of the Year: Winner of State Game
Division 3A 1st Team
Region Student Name Year School
North Leilani Otuafi 10 Fallon
North Sydney Connors 10 Lowry
North Alicia Marin 12 Elko
Division 3A 2nd Team
Region Student Name Year School
North Alyssa Kuskie 11 Lowry
North Hailee Edgar 11 Fernley
North Faith Cornmesser 11 Fallon
North Caitlyn Welch 11 Fallon
2017 Boys Division 3A North Basketball Teams
Coach of the Year: Jason Santos
Boys Division 3A 1st Team All-North
Student Name Year School
MVP Eric Klekas 12 Elko
McCallan Castles 11 South Tahoe
Zach Burns 11 Fernley
JJ Ply 12 Dayton
Tommy Cefalu 12 South Tahoe
Harry Moses – Chakmakis 12 South Tahoe
Cooper Cavaness 12 Spring Creek
Boys Division 3A 2nd Team All-North
Student Name Year School
Kyrin Allen 12 Elko
Drake Howe 12 Fernley
Elijah Jackson 9 Fallon
Alex Klekas 10 Elko
Justin Turner 12 Fernley
Mathew Longland 12 Sparks
Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North
Student Name Year School
Gabe Cruz 11 Truckee
Trevor Burrows 11 Dayton
Noah Jackson 12 South Tahoe
Jake Peterson 12 Spring Creek
Chase Peterson 11 Dayton
James Bates 12 Sparks
Kobe Stoker 9 Lowry
Zen Contestable 12 South Tahoe
Jose Zataray 12 Elko
Dalton Kaady 12 Fallon
Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North
Student Name Year School
Ren Arroyo 12 Fernley
All State
2017 Division 3A Boys All-State Teams
Coach of the Year: Winner of State Game
Division 3A 1st Team
Region Student Name Year School
North Eric Klekas 12 Elko
North McCallan Castles 11 South Tahoe
North Zach Burns 11 Fernley
Division 3A 2nd Team
Region Student Name Year School
North JJ Ply 12 Dayton
North Tommy Cefalu 12 South Tahoe
North Harry Moses-Chakmakis 12 South Tahoe
North Cooper Cavaness 12 Spring Creek