3A Basketball: All-League and All-State

2017 Girls Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year: John Rogers – Fernley

Girls Division 3A 1st Team All-North

Student Name Year School

MVP Leilani Otuafi 10 Fallon

Sydney Connor 10 Lowry

Alyssa Kuskie 11 Lowry

Alicia Marin 12 Elko

Hailee Edgar 11 Fernley

Faith Cornmesser 11 Fallon

Caitlyn Welch 11 Fallon

Girls Division 3A 2nd Team All-North

Student Name Year School

Alexis Elquist 10 Elko

Leta Otuafi 10 Fallon

Drue Chapman 12 South Tahoe

Grace DeLeon 12 Fernley

Kaitlyn Mcleod 11 Spring Creek

Kenadee Jeppsen 12 Lowry

Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

Student Name Year School

Maia Smith 12 South Tahoe

Kaitlyn Janese South Tahoe

Maddie Monson 12 Truckee

Izzy Abarno 11 Truckee

Angie Huertado 12 Sparks

Taylor Richardson 12 Fernley

Brittney Gaitan 10 Fernley

Kristina Mason 12 Dayton

Eloria Neep 11 Dayton

Brenna Hendriz 10 Elko

Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

Student Name Year School

Gabe Rowley 10 Elko

Bailey Powell 12 Spring Creek

Lauryn Walz 12 Spring Creek

Brooklyn Waller 12 Lowry

Hannah Hillyer 12 Lowry

Zoey Swischer 12 Fallon

Kaitlyn Hunter 11 Fallon

Laree Murillo 10 Sparks

All State

2017 Division 3A Girls All-State Teams

Coach of the Year: Winner of State Game

Division 3A 1st Team

Region Student Name Year School

North Leilani Otuafi 10 Fallon

North Sydney Connors 10 Lowry

North Alicia Marin 12 Elko

Division 3A 2nd Team

Region Student Name Year School

North Alyssa Kuskie 11 Lowry

North Hailee Edgar 11 Fernley

North Faith Cornmesser 11 Fallon

North Caitlyn Welch 11 Fallon

2017 Boys Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year: Jason Santos

Boys Division 3A 1st Team All-North

Student Name Year School

MVP Eric Klekas 12 Elko

McCallan Castles 11 South Tahoe

Zach Burns 11 Fernley

JJ Ply 12 Dayton

Tommy Cefalu 12 South Tahoe

Harry Moses – Chakmakis 12 South Tahoe

Cooper Cavaness 12 Spring Creek

Boys Division 3A 2nd Team All-North

Student Name Year School

Kyrin Allen 12 Elko

Drake Howe 12 Fernley

Elijah Jackson 9 Fallon

Alex Klekas 10 Elko

Justin Turner 12 Fernley

Mathew Longland 12 Sparks

Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

Student Name Year School

Gabe Cruz 11 Truckee

Trevor Burrows 11 Dayton

Noah Jackson 12 South Tahoe

Jake Peterson 12 Spring Creek

Chase Peterson 11 Dayton

James Bates 12 Sparks

Kobe Stoker 9 Lowry

Zen Contestable 12 South Tahoe

Jose Zataray 12 Elko

Dalton Kaady 12 Fallon

Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

Student Name Year School

Ren Arroyo 12 Fernley

All State

2017 Division 3A Boys All-State Teams

Coach of the Year: Winner of State Game

Division 3A 1st Team

Region Student Name Year School

North Eric Klekas 12 Elko

North McCallan Castles 11 South Tahoe

North Zach Burns 11 Fernley

Division 3A 2nd Team

Region Student Name Year School

North JJ Ply 12 Dayton

North Tommy Cefalu 12 South Tahoe

North Harry Moses-Chakmakis 12 South Tahoe

North Cooper Cavaness 12 Spring Creek