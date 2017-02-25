Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

3A Basketball: All-League and All-State

2017 Girls Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year:   John Rogers – Fernley 

Girls Division 3A 1st Team All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

MVP    Leilani Otuafi    10    Fallon

    Sydney Connor    10     Lowry

    Alyssa Kuskie    11    Lowry

    Alicia Marin    12    Elko

    Hailee Edgar    11    Fernley

    Faith Cornmesser    11    Fallon

    Caitlyn Welch    11    Fallon

Girls Division 3A 2nd Team All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Alexis Elquist    10    Elko

    Leta Otuafi    10    Fallon

    Drue Chapman    12    South Tahoe

    Grace DeLeon    12    Fernley

    Kaitlyn Mcleod    11    Spring Creek

    Kenadee Jeppsen    12    Lowry

Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Maia Smith    12    South Tahoe

    Kaitlyn Janese        South Tahoe

    Maddie Monson    12    Truckee

    Izzy Abarno    11    Truckee

    Angie Huertado    12    Sparks

    Taylor Richardson    12    Fernley

    Brittney Gaitan    10    Fernley

    Kristina Mason    12    Dayton

    Eloria Neep    11     Dayton

    Brenna Hendriz    10    Elko

2017 Girls Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Girls Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Gabe Rowley    10    Elko

    Bailey Powell    12    Spring Creek

    Lauryn Walz    12    Spring Creek

    Brooklyn Waller    12    Lowry

    Hannah Hillyer    12    Lowry

    Zoey Swischer    12    Fallon

    Kaitlyn Hunter    11    Fallon

    Laree Murillo    10    Sparks

All State

2017 Division 3A Girls All-State Teams

Coach of the Year:  Winner of State Game

Division 3A 1st Team

Region    Student Name    Year    School

North    Leilani Otuafi    10    Fallon

North    Sydney Connors    10    Lowry

North    Alicia Marin    12    Elko

Division 3A 2nd Team

Region    Student Name    Year    School

North    Alyssa Kuskie    11    Lowry

North    Hailee Edgar    11    Fernley

North    Faith Cornmesser    11    Fallon

North    Caitlyn Welch    11    Fallon

2017 Boys Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Coach of the Year:  Jason Santos

Boys Division 3A 1st Team All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

MVP    Eric Klekas    12    Elko

    McCallan Castles    11    South Tahoe

    Zach Burns    11    Fernley

    JJ Ply    12    Dayton

    Tommy Cefalu    12    South Tahoe

    Harry Moses – Chakmakis    12    South Tahoe

    Cooper Cavaness    12    Spring Creek

Boys Division 3A 2nd Team All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Kyrin Allen    12    Elko

    Drake Howe    12    Fernley

    Elijah Jackson    9    Fallon

    Alex Klekas    10    Elko

    Justin Turner    12    Fernley

    Mathew Longland    12    Sparks

Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Gabe Cruz    11    Truckee

    Trevor Burrows    11    Dayton

    Noah Jackson    12    South Tahoe

    Jake Peterson    12    Spring Creek

    Chase Peterson    11    Dayton

    James Bates    12    Sparks

    Kobe Stoker    9    Lowry

    Zen Contestable    12    South Tahoe

    Jose Zataray    12    Elko

    Dalton Kaady    12    Fallon

2017 Boys Division 3A North Basketball Teams

Boys Division 3A Honorable Mention All-North

    Student Name    Year    School

    Ren Arroyo    12    Fernley

All State

2017 Division 3A Boys All-State Teams

Coach of the Year:  Winner of State Game

Division 3A 1st Team

Region    Student Name    Year    School

North    Eric Klekas    12    Elko

North    McCallan Castles    11    South Tahoe

North    Zach Burns    11    Fernley

Division 3A 2nd Team

Region    Student Name    Year    School

North    JJ Ply    12    Dayton

North    Tommy Cefalu    12    South Tahoe

North    Harry Moses-Chakmakis    12    South Tahoe

North    Cooper Cavaness    12    Spring Creek

3A North Basketball: All-League and All-State

3A North Basketball: All-League and All-State

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News