3A sectionals: Danville knocks off Park Tudor in parade to free-throw line

DANVILLE – Danville and Park Tudor kept things competitive for the first 28 or so minutes of Tuesday night’s opening round of sectional play, touting a lively showing of Indiana high school basketball.

Then, once the clock struck 8 p.m., things began to drag and drag.

After fouling became a problem for Park Tudor late in the game, the Panthers (16-7) spent half an hour attempting to make up ground and sent the Warriors (17-8) to the free-throw line 41 times in the fourth quarter before falling 82-72 at Danville in the opening round of sectionals.

“That last three minutes seemed like it took a day and a half,” Danville coach Brian Barber said, laughing. “In that situation on defense, you want to stay strong but you want them to use some clock. It’s kind of a balance there. I thought our guys did a good job of that on the defensive end as well. Just a total team effort.”

In grand total, the Warriors took 55 trips to the foul line and sank 35 free throw shots as the desperation grew wilder throughout the fourth quarter with the Panthers clinging to life but never inching closer than six points after halftime.

Park Tudor dedicated much of its offense to creating shots along the perimeter for their more agile guards like senior Kobe Webster, who led his team with 18 points in his final game.

But Webster, along with his teammates, committed early on to chucking up 3-pointers that missed the mark more often than not in the closing quarter. By the end of it, the Panthers had shot 7-for-22 from behind the arc.

“The main key to that game was defense,” Danville junior Alec Burton said. “Sometimes, it messes up your momentum when you’re waiting for free throws. Your energy level kind of drops, but it didn’t seem to hurt us too bad. Everyone was doing fine. We just had to work on our free throws a little more than we should’ve.”

Burton, who went 13-for-20 from the free-throw line, was also a major factor in the game’s end result after leading all scorers with 29 points and double-digit rebounds. The Panthers seldom had an answer for him when he grabbed the ball inside, allowing several second-effort baskets against the 6-6 center.

“He was very active in there,” Barber said. “Obviously, a lot of what we do goes through him, and Zach (Callahan) and Austin (Cowart). Try to see who has it that night, who has the mismatches, try to take advantage of it. But that’s how we need him to play.”

Danville will host Northwest (8-14) in the early game of Friday’s sectional semifinals.

DANVILLE 82, PARK TUDOR 72

PARK TUDOR — 11 8 18 35 — 72

DANVILLE — 17 15 14 36 — 82

Park Tudor (16-7) — Isaiah Rice 4-10 5-5 14, Isiah Moore 5-11 0-0 13, Kobe Webster 6-19 4-9 18, Brent Brimmage 6-6 4-5 16, Sam Datillo 1-1 0-0 2, Kyle Hart 2-3 0-0 4, Jolen Snow 1-1 0-0 2, Trace Arbuckle 1-1 0-0 3.

Danville (17-8) — Alec Burton 8-13 13-20 29, Austin Cowart 2-4 4-8 9, Steven Guipe 0-1 0-2 0, Connor Jones 5-8 5-6 16, Zach Callahan 5-8 7-10 17, Sam Comer 2-3 6-9 11.

