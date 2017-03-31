4 local girls basketball players get AP all-state honors

Four local players were named to the Associated Press girls basketball all-state team, which was announced on Thursday.

De Pere senior Lizzie Miller earned fourth-team all-state accolades.

Meanwhile, West De Pere senior Liz Edinger, Kewaunee senior Brooke Geier, and Wrightstown senior Danielle Nennig received honorable mention.

Kenosha St. Joseph senior Sidney Cooks was named state player of the year, while Howards Grove’s Heidi Georgeff was voted coach of the year.

Miller, Edinger, Geier and Nennig all led their teams to conference championships this season.

Miller averaged 14.8 points and was a key cog for De Pere, which allowed only 39.5 points per game in finishing as the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up. The Fox River Classic Conference player of the year shot 41.5 percent from 3-point range.

Edinger guided West De Pere to its third straight Bay Conference title by averaging 16.1 points and 3.7 assists. The 5-foot-6 guard surpassed 1,000 career points and was named the Bay player of the year for the second consecutive season.

Geier set school records for single-season (534) and career (1,586) points in helping Kewaunee win its first outright conference title since 1991. The Packerland Conference player of the year averaged 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.

Nennig powered Wrightstown to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament for the first time since 2004. The North Eastern Conference player of the year averaged 13.9 points and 3.0 assists per game.

2017 ASSOCIATED PRESS GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAM



Player of the year: Sidney Cooks, Kenosha St. Joseph.

Coach of the year: Heidi Georgeff, Howards Grove

FIRST TEAM



*Sidney Cooks, 6-4 senior center, Kenosha St. Joseph

*Estella Moschkau, 6-2, senior, Madison Edgewood

Myriama Smith-Traore, 6-2, senior, Whitewater

Sydney Levy, 5-8, junior, Appleton North

Sydnee Roby, 6-4, soph., Milwaukee King

SECOND TEAM



Kenzie Schmitz, 5-10, sr., Germantown

Alex Luehring, 6-2, sr., Verona

Shemera Williams, 5-9, soph., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Katie Van Scyoc, 6-1, sr., Lourdes Academy

Cassidy Trotter, 5-8, sr., Beaver Dam

THIRD TEAM



Sydney Hilliard, 5-9, soph., Monroe

Erin Howard, 6-1, junior, Madison East

Tayla Stuttley, 5-10, senior, Onalaska

Lexi Donarski, 5-10, fr., La Crosse Aquinas

MacKenzie Schill, 5-8, sr., Pewaukee

FOURTH TEAM



Janelle Shiffler, 5-11, sr., Union Grove

McKenna Warnock, 6-1, soph., Monona Grove

Lexi Smith, 5-10, sr., Northland Pines

Lizzie Miller, 5-7, sr., G, De Pere

Grace Beyer, 5-8, soph., G, Mukwonago

HONORABLE MENTION



Hannah Anderson, sr., Eau Claire Regis; Amber Baehman, jr., Tri-County; Kari Brekke, jr., Appleton North; Caroline Busch, sr., Brookfield Central; Breahna Butler, sr., Milwaukee Languages; Madessa Collins, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Liz Edinger, sr., West De Pere; Bailey Eichner, sr., Cudahy; Ema Fehrenbach, sr., Marshfield; Shay Frederick, sr., Hortonville; Brooke Geier, sr., Kewaunee; Ally Gietzel, jr., Fond du Lac; Makenna Haase, sr., Freedom; Lexi Hanley, sr., Chippewa Falls; Julia Hartwig, soph., Janesville Parker; Caitlyn Hiller, sr., Mercer; Julia Hintz, soph., New Berlin Eisenhower; Jayda Jansen, jr., Sun Prairie; Emily Kieck, sr., Baraboo; Brianna Leahy, jr., Shullsburg; Bria Lemirande, sr., Middleton; Brooklyn Liegel, sr., Richland Center; Elizabeth Lutz, sr., Marshall; Chloe Marotta, jr., Homestead; Tori Martell, sr., Somerset; Katie Meriggioli, sr., Madison Edgewood; Tishara Morehouse, jr., Milwaukee King; Madelyn Neff, jr., Hayward; Danielle Nennig, sr., Wrightstown; Erin Nyhus, jr., Brodhead; Chelsea Olson, sr., Westby; Brooklyn Paulson, jr., Holmen; Marissa Robson, sr., Stoughton; Alexis Rolph, soph., Oshkosh Lourdes; Karsyn Rueth, sr., Loyal; Ambree Schlosser, sr., Durand; Rebekah Schumacher, sr., Whitewater; Erika Simmons, soph., Melrose-Mindoro; Sydney Staver, sr., Mineral Point; Gwen Streblow, sr., Plymouth; Caitlyn Tipton, sr., Laconia; Jennifer Wendler, soph., Owen-Withee; Macy Williams, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Emma Wittmershaus, jr., Bangor; Samantha Yancy, sr., Howards Grove.

*Unanimous selection