4-star LB Chris Allen had an epic troll of hometown LSU before recommitting to Alabama

We’re in the throes of the debaucherous final act of the recruiting season when players who have already committed to a program consider last ditch attempts by other schools to pry them away. The higher the star-value of the recruit, the more intense and frequent the attempts to rip them away.

With Chris Allen, the attempts are coming from his own backyard. A star at Southern University Lab School in Baton Rouge, La., Allen still turned his back on LSU in favor of a scholarship offer from Alabama. Or at least he turned his back on LSU until Monday, when he Tweeted a photo of himself in an LSU uniform with a very suggestive note:

Home do sound nice 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Obej07hY8q — christopher Allen (@Allen_Greatness) January 23, 2017

A day later, Allen made it official: He was sticking with Alabama, much to the chagrin of LSU fans everywhere, and particularly in his figurative (if only slightly) backyard.

“It was very hard decision to pass up my home school that’s five minutes away from my house,” Allen told 247 Sports on Tuesday. “But you know, Bama has some great coaching staff. Coach Tosh and Coach Jeremy, I really like them. I feel like they’ll get me where I need to be.

“The weight isn’t really off until Signing Day cause I know they’re going to have a whole bunch of cameras in my face after I sign. The weight is pretty much almost off, except for Twitter.”

As you’d expect, the reaction to Allen’s decision from LSU fans on Twitter was vitriolic, and largely unpublishable. It won’t get any easier when he’s in Tuscaloosa, either, though something tells us the perpetual winning may ease that pressure.