40 photos: Indianola wrestlers at state

Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Bettendorf junior TJ Cole in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Sexton won a 13-3 major decision. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Bettendorf junior TJ Cole in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Sexton won a 13-3 major decision. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Pleasant Valley freshman Eli Loyd in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Loyd won by pin. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Pleasant Valley freshman Eli Loyd in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Loyd won by pin. Indianola junior 195-pounder Reece Bowlin (in purple) wrestles Fort Dodge sophomore Triston Licht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola's Alissa Eaton sings the national anthem before the start of the Class 1A opening rounds at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Feb. 16. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola head coach Clint Manny yells instructions to Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) as he wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Cheerleaders scramble for safety as Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Cheerleaders scramble for safety as Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola assistant coach Jeremy Whalen urges on Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss as he wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola sophomore 132-pounder Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Johnston sophomore Cade Moss in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola sophomore 132-pounder Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Johnston sophomore Cade Moss in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles West Des Moines Valley senior Noah Hughes-Reilly in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles West Des Moines Valley senior Noah Hughes-Reilly in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Oskaloosa senior Josh Diehl in a Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Fort Dodge sophomore Kaden Smith in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Kolarik won a 9-5 decision. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (top) wrestles Oskaloosa senior Jason Beebe in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beebe won a 7-5 decision. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (right) wrestles Oskaloosa senior Jason Beebe in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Beebe won a 7-5 decision. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Pella senior Keegan Poole in a Feb. 17 Class 3A semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lickiss won a 3-0 decision. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Pella senior Keegan Poole in a Feb. 17 Class 3A semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lickiss won a 3-0 decision. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Pella senior Keegan Poole in a Feb. 17 Class 3A semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lickiss won a 3-0 decision. Indianola coaches Jeremy Whalen and Clint Manny urge on Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) as he wrestles Pella senior Keegan Poole in a Feb. 17 Class 3A semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lickiss won a 3-0 decision. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss has his arm raised after wrestling Pella senior Keegan Poole in a Feb. 17 Class 3A semifinal match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Lickiss won a 3-0 decision. Indianola sophomore 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard works on pinning Ottumwa junior Nathanael Shoemaker in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pritchard won by pin in 34 seconds. Indianola sophomore 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard works on pinning Ottumwa junior Nathanael Shoemaker in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pritchard won by pin in 34 seconds. Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Fort Dodge Fort Dodge sophomore Drevon Ross in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Runyon won with a pin in 46 seconds. Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Fort Dodge Fort Dodge sophomore Drevon Ross in a Feb. 17 Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Runyon won with a pin in 46 seconds. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Bettendorf junior TJ Cole in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Sexton won a 13-3 major decision. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Bettendorf junior TJ Cole in a Class 3A consolation match Feb. 17 at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Sexton won a 13-3 major decision.