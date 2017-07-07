40 players chosen for Under Armour All-America Baseball Game in Chicago

The group of 40 players scheduled to play in the Under Armour All-America Baseball Game was finalized Friday with the final 19 names.

The game, marking its 10th year, will be played July 29 at Wrigley Field in Chicago and features the top players from the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The game will air on the MLB Network.

The teams — American vs. National — will be divided as the game gets closer. Players were selected by Baseball Factory scouts.

The game is part of four-day event that includes a workout in front of scouts and a home run derby.

Two juniors who were selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Teams have been chosen for the game: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) catcher Austin Wells, a second-team ALL-USA selection; and Brandon (Miss.) righthander JT Ginn, a third-team ALL-USA choice.

Here is the full list of players with name, position and high school:

Jordyn Adams – OF, Green Hope, Cary, (N.C.)

Blaze Alexander – IF, Bishop Verot (Cape Coral, Fla.)

Braxton Ashcraft – RHP, Robinson (Texas)

Will Banfield – C, Brookwood (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Luke Bartnicki – LHP, Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

Elijah Cabell – OF, TNXL Academy (Winter Park, Fla.)

Triston Casas— IF, American Heritage School (Plantation, Fla.)

Denzel Clarke – OF, Everest Academy (Pickering, Ontario)

Slade Cecconi – RHP, Trinity Preparatory School (Winter Park, Fla.)

Chandler Champlain – RHP, Santa Margarita Catholic (Coto de Caza, Calif.)

Raynel Delgado – IF, Calvary Christian Academy (Miami Lakes, Fla.)

Mason Denaburg— RHP, Merritt Island (Fla.)

Nander De Sedas – IF, 6’2, 195 – Montverde High (Montverde, Fla.)

JT Ginn – RHP, Brandon (Miss.)

Nolan Gorman— IF, Sandra Day O’Connor (Glendale, Ariz.)

Joe Gray— OF, Hattiesburg (Miss.)

Jordan Groshans—IF, Magnolia (Texas)

Ethan Hankins – RHP, Forsyth Central (Cumming, Ga.)

Ben Harris – LHP/OF, Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Jaden Hill – RHP, Ashdown (Ark.)

Rece Hinds – IF, Niceville (Fla.)

Jeremiah Jackson – IF, St. Luke’s Episcopal School (Mobile, Ala.)

Jarred Kelenic— OF, Waukesha West (Waukesha, Wis.)

Matthew Liberatore— LHP, Mountain Ridge (Peoria, Ariz.)

David Luethje – RHP, Vero Beach (Fla.)

Kody Milton – IF, Severna Park (Md.)

Noah Naylor— C, St. Joan of Arc (Mississauga, Ontario)

Brandon Neeck – LHP, Horace Greeley (Chappaqua, N.Y.)

Kameron Ojeda – C, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

Kumar Rocker – RHP, North Oconee (Watkinsville, Ga.)

Matt Rudis – RHP, Madisonville (Texas)

Mike Siani – OF, William Penn Charter School (Glenside, Pa.)

Connor Scott – OF, Plant (Tampa)

Alek Thomas – OF, Mount Carmel (Chicago)

Kevin Vargas – IF, International Baseball Academy (La Mareas de Salinas, Puerto Rico)

Ryan Weathers – LHP, Loretto (Tenn.)

Austin Wells – C, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Cole Wilcox— RHP, Heritage (Chickamauga, Ga.)

Cole Winn – RHP, Silver Creek (Longmont, Colo.)

Bobby Witt, Jr. – SS/RHP, Colleyville Heritage (Colleyville, Texas)