49ers star LB Navorro Bowman on HS coach: 'I carry his words with me everywhere I go'

The bonds between an influential coach and his star pupil are sometimes too strong to be broken. For 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman, they can’t even be forgotten for a single day.

As Bowman himself made clear in a Players Tribune piece announcing his tribute, the linebacker was deeply influenced by Suitland (Md.) football coach Nick Lynch, who died in a car crash in 2009. In fact, Bowman made it clear that the profound sense of loss he encountered after Lynch’s death has continued to drive him toward more personal success.

“I carry his words with me everywhere I go,” Bowman told the Players Tribune.

The words that he focuses on? Unsurprisingly, it’s this:

“Nothing is ever going to be promised to you in this life,” he’d tell us.

Bowman has taken that to heart, and it’s taken him to the NFL, via an impressive college career at Penn State first. That’s some journey.