4A boys: Reno hits its goal; state tournament next

After falling short in the championship game last season, Reno was determined to win it this year.

The Huskies did just that, taking a 62-51 win over Bishop Manogue in the Northern 4A boys basketball championship Saturday at Carson.

Reno coach Matt Ochs said said the players wrote “Region championship” on the white board in the locker room before the season started.

“We have four great senior captains. They righted the ship from last year,” Ochs said. “They were talking about what it means to win a Region title.”

The Huskies height was a factor Saturday and helped the Huskies get the edge on the boards.

Reno made 21-of-30 free throws while Manogue hit 11-of-15 from the free throw line.

“We really were playing for just one more game together,” Ochs said. “We knew we had a special group. I thought we had potential. And it was up and down in spots, but I’m glad they achieved their goal.”

He said the emphasis in the pre-game talk was to share the basketball.

Reno had three players score in double figures. Christian Chamberlain scored 16 points, Drew Rippingham had 15 and Tommy Challis had 14.

After Manogue got its first lead, 15-14. with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second quarter, Reno closed out the half on a 15-4 run and took a 28-19 lead into halftime.

Gabe Bansuelo and and Kolton Frugoli led Manogue with 16 points each.

Manogue coach Moe Golshani said it was a matter of the Miners not making shots, especially early, and getting in foul trouble.

“We dug ourselves hole. We were in foul trouble. With all that said, I want to give credit to Reno, they got us in foul trouble. They made us take tougher shots than we normally do,” Golshani said. “Hats off to them, you have to play your best game in situations like that, and unfortunately we didn’t.”

Manogue has seven sophomores and Golshani said he told the underclassmen to remember Saturday and learn from it.

“Let this soak in and let’s get revenge last year,” Golshani said he told them.

Reno gets the North’s lone berth in state, which starts Thursday in Las Vegas.

“We’re going to state to compete. We don’t want to be satisfied. Obviously the teams there are really, really good to even be in the game,” Ochs said of state. “We’re not going on vacation, it’s business for us.”

3A

Elko rolled past Fernley 59-41 to claim its sixth straight Northern 3A Region championship.

Both Fernley and Elko will play in the state tournament in Las Vegas.

2A

PershingCounty beat West Wendover 75-68 to win the Northern 2A Region championship.

Will Gattrell scored a career-high 43 points and had 12 rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Derek Sandusky chipped in 15 points. The Mustangs improved to 27-2 with the only losses to California schools in the Rail City Tournament (Antioch and Selma).

At state, Pershing County will play Agassi Prep, which lost to Adelson, 54051 on Saturday.