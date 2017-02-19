4A girls: Bishop Manogue rolls to another Northern title

Bishop Manogue simply what it has done almost all season against the Northern 4A.

The Miners raced past Reno, taking a 65-32 win in the girls Northern 4A Regional championship game Saturday at Carson.

The win gives Manogue the North’s lone berth in the state tournament, which begins Thursday in Las Vegas.

Earlier this season, the Huskies played Manogue closer than any other Northern Nevada team, losing by 10, 69-59 in December.

That was Reno’s only loss in league play.

Manogue coach Carlnel Wiley, decked out in a lime green suit, said he did not change anything from that first meeting with Reno.

He said the Huskies’ pick-and-roll was a concern for him before the game.

“We didn’t make any changes. We wanted to make adjustments so anything they did to us, we would counter that,” Wiley said. “Those girls were ready. I’m blessed to coach a bunch of good girls. It was just heart and effort. They give me that each and every time, one through 12.”

The Miners went to Katie Turner’s house Saturday morning to watch a motivational video she put together, featuring inspiring highlights from the past year in sports, such as Michael Phelps at the Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team and Villanova winning the NCAA Tournament.

Any potential drama was erased early Saturday.

The Miners were hot early and often, and the Huskies struggled to even get a shot up.

Manogue led 38-13 at the half. Malia Holt had 15 of her game-high 24 points in the first half. Katie Turner and Maddie Camacho each had 13 points.

Holt said it was just a matter of taking it step by step, play by play. She said getting the lead early helped the team play loose.

“We relaxed but we never let up,” she said.

The Miners are the most recent girls basketball dynasty in Northern Nevada. There was Reno in the 80s, Carson and McQueen in the 90s, Reno again earlier this decade, and now Manogue, which has won the past three Regional championships.

Reno coach Shane Foster said the Miner’s press was a big problem.

“Their press really bothered us, we weren’t quite ready for it, and that’s on me,” Foster said. “They were ready for everything that we did, and we did not adjust very well. We gave up some good looks early.”

Kaitlynn Biassou led the Huskies with 14 points and Mikayla Shults had eight.

Turner scored with 2 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter to give Manogue a 53-18 lead and the running clock was implemented (35-point differential).

Wiley said he was not aware of the point difference when the running clock was implemented.

“I made huge mistake, and I put that on myself. I don’t look at the score, you’re kind of just coaching the game,” he said. “It got physical and my reaction is to press. So, as a coach, I have to apologize for that.”

Reno did not have McKain Murdock, who injured her knee in the last week of the regular season and will have surgery next week.

Foster said having Murdock probably would not have made a difference in the outcome. She is one of five seniors for the Huskies and a team captain.

“(Manogue) played very well. They’re a very good basketball team,” Foster said.