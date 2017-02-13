4-star Cass Tech CB Kalon Gervin commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has swooped in and nabbed one of the state of Michigan’s top 2018 football recruits.

Detroit Cass Tech cornerback Kalon Gervin verbally committed to the Fighting Irish this morning.

Listed at 6 feet and 172 pounds, Gervin is rated as a four-star recruit by rivals.com. The recruiting site considers him the No. 2 prospect in the state and No. 90 in the nation.

He also reportedly had scholarship offers from Florida, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding until national letters of intent are signed next February.

