5 finalists announced for 2017 Michigan Miss Basketball

Putting together the finalists for this season’s Miss Basketball Award was no easy task, chairwoman Dorene Ingalls said.

The award, given annually to the state’s best girls basketball player by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, started with a list of 10 candidates and was narrowed down to five finalists — all senior guards.

They are:

• Deja Church, Southfield A&T

• Kierra Fletcher, Warren Cousino

• Kamaria McDaniel, Dearborn Heights Robichaud

• Destiny Pitts, Birmingham Detroit Country Day

• Jordan Walker, Muskegon Mona Shores

The winner will be announced March 13 at the Free Press.

Ingalls said the committee did an excellent job of selecting names familiar to most fans.

“The five candidates have been consistently the cream of the crop throughout their prep careers,” Ingalls said.

Fletcher, who is 5-feet-9 and rated a five-star prospect by ESPN, is signed with Georgia Tech. She helped Cousino capture a state championship last season and had recruiting interest from Division I programs including Notre Dame, Illinois and Minnesota.

Walker, who committed to Western Michigan in 2015, is a 5-8 point guard who has pushed Mona Shores to a 14-3 record. Last season, she became the fastest Sailor to score 1,000 points. Last month, she set the school record for most points in a career.

Pitts, who stands 6 feet, is a four-star guard who signed with Minnesota. ESPN ranks her the 62nd-best player in the nation. She has helped Country Day put together a 16-0 record.

Church, a 5-10 guard who signed with Michigan as a three-star recruit, is averaging 19.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals through 15 games. Southfield is 11-4 and sits in first place in the OAA Red.

McDaniel, a 5-10 shooting guard, has led Robichaud to a 10-7 record. She cracked the 1,000-point scoring mark this season and is a McDonald’s All-America nominee. The three-star recruit has signed with Penn State.

All five girls were in the top 20 of the Freep’s list of the top 100 girls basketball players in Michigan, released in December.

