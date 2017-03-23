5 southwest Missouri players earn top all-state honors

Five high school basketball players from the Springfield area have been named best in their classes.

The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association put forth its 2017 all-state selections at the conclusion of the high school basketball season. Twenty players are selected from each classification, and one of those 20 in each class is named Player of the Year.

Strafford sophomore Hayley Frank scored 22.5 points per game for the 33-0 Class 3 state champions and took home player of the year honors in Class 3 girls basketball. Her father, Strafford coach Steve Frank, won Coach of the Year. Hayley Frank holds career marks of 1,318 points and 758 rebounds through two seasons of play, and Strafford holds a 49-game winning streak.

Kickapoo senior Jared Ridder, fresh off winning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Award, won the Class 5 boys Player of the Year Award following Kickapoo’s third-place finish in the Class 5 playoffs. The Xavier signee scored 24 points per game and averaged 6.9 rebounds per game. Ridder is Kickapoo High School’s all-time leading scorer.

Walnut Grove swept the Class 1 Player of the Year honors, with junior Logan Thomazin winning the boys award and junior Bayley Harman winning the girls award. Thomazin scored 23 points per game. He had 760 points his junior season, none more important than the game-winning free throws in the final 37 seconds of a 65-62 win over Advance in the Class 1 state championship game.

Harman scored 737 points as a junior point guard for an average of 22.3 points per game. Harman was also Walnut Grove’s second leading rebounder with 4.3 boards per game.

Skyline junior Kaylee DaMitz was probably more excited to win the Class 2 girls basketball state championship than to win Player of the Year, but that’s just the sort of player she is. No point guard arguably embodies the term “floor general” more than DaMitz, who averaged 12.8 points 3.3 assists per game. Her stats don’t tell the story of a balanced Skyline team that regularly rotated nine players and exploited its depth to play smothering defense, which is a key reason why the Tigers won the state title and Kevin Cheek took home the Class 2 girls basketball Coach of the Year Award.



Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections for 2016-2017





(Southwest Missouri players)



Class 1 girls





Player of the Year: Bayley Harman, junior, Walnut Grove

Raylie Hejna, senior, Walnut Grove

Kourtney Shipley, junior, Bradleyville

Maddi Suft, sophomore, Wheatland

Shelby Willis, junior, Macks Creek



Class 2 girls





Player of the Year: Kaylee DaMitz, junior, Skyline

Coach of the Year: Kevin Cheek, Skyline

McKinsey Mountain, senior, Skyline

Belle Golubski, junior, Pierce City

Layne Skiles, junior, Purdy



Class 3 girls





Player of the Year: Hayley Frank, sophomore, Strafford

Coach of the Year: Steve Frank, Strafford

Abby Oliver, senior, Strafford

Cameron Call, sophomore, Mt. Vernon



Class 4 girls





Alexandra Vogt, senior, Carl Junction

Elle Williams, senior, West Plains



Class 5 girls





Kelsey Winfrey, senior, Lebanon

Jordan Sanders, senior, Kickapoo

Amanda Kearney, senior, Branson

Jordan Wersinger, junior, Kickapoo



Class 1 boys





Player of the Year: Logan Thomazin, junior, Walnut Grove

Alex Lehman, senior, Bradleyville

Marcus Wright, junior, Greenfield

Dillion Meyer, senior, Hermitage

Zac Sutt, senior, Wheatland



Class 2 boys





Dalton Hayes, senior, Crane

Deric Jones, senior, Hartville

Julius Walker, senior Greenwood

Dune Piper, senior, Hartville



Class 3 boys





Garrett Kesterson, senior, Fair Grove

Trey Collins, senior, Mountain Grove



Class 4 boys





Brandon Emmert, senior, Bolivar

Conley Garrison, senior, Bolivar



Class 5 boys





Player of the Year: Jared Ridder, senior, Kickapoo

Monty Johal, junior, Glendale

Cameron Davis, senior, Kickapoo

Christian Bundy, senior, Nixa

Treydon Rackley, senior, Republic