5 southwest Missouri players earn top all-state honors

Five high school basketball players from the Springfield area have been named best in their classes.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association put forth its 2017 all-state selections at the conclusion of the high school basketball season. Twenty players are selected from each classification, and one of those 20 in each class is named Player of the Year.
Strafford sophomore Hayley Frank scored 22.5 points per game for the 33-0 Class 3 state champions and took home player of the year honors in Class 3 girls basketball. Her father, Strafford coach Steve Frank, won Coach of the Year. Hayley Frank holds career marks of 1,318 points and 758 rebounds through two seasons of play, and Strafford holds a 49-game winning streak.
Kickapoo senior Jared Ridder, fresh off winning the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year Award, won the Class 5 boys Player of the Year Award following Kickapoo’s third-place finish in the Class 5 playoffs. The Xavier signee scored 24 points per game and averaged 6.9 rebounds per game. Ridder is Kickapoo High School’s all-time leading scorer.
Walnut Grove swept the Class 1 Player of the Year honors, with junior Logan Thomazin winning the boys award and junior Bayley Harman winning the girls award. Thomazin scored 23 points per game. He had 760 points his junior season, none more important than the game-winning free throws in the final 37 seconds of a 65-62 win over Advance in the Class 1 state championship game.
Harman scored 737 points as a junior point guard for an average of 22.3 points per game. Harman was also Walnut Grove’s second leading rebounder with 4.3 boards per game.
Skyline junior Kaylee DaMitz was probably more excited to win the Class 2 girls basketball state championship than to win Player of the Year, but that’s just the sort of player she is. No point guard arguably embodies the term “floor general” more than DaMitz, who averaged 12.8 points 3.3 assists per game. Her stats don’t tell the story of a balanced Skyline team that regularly rotated nine players and exploited its depth to play smothering defense, which is a key reason why the Tigers won the state title and Kevin Cheek took home the Class 2 girls basketball Coach of the Year Award.
Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections for 2016-2017
(Southwest Missouri players)
Class 1 girls
Player of the Year: Bayley Harman, junior, Walnut Grove
Raylie Hejna, senior, Walnut Grove
Kourtney Shipley, junior, Bradleyville
Maddi Suft, sophomore, Wheatland
Shelby Willis, junior, Macks Creek
Class 2 girls
Player of the Year: Kaylee DaMitz, junior, Skyline
Coach of the Year: Kevin Cheek, Skyline
McKinsey Mountain, senior, Skyline
Belle Golubski, junior, Pierce City
Layne Skiles, junior, Purdy
Class 3 girls
Player of the Year: Hayley Frank, sophomore, Strafford
Coach of the Year: Steve Frank, Strafford
Abby Oliver, senior, Strafford
Cameron Call, sophomore, Mt. Vernon
Class 4 girls
Alexandra Vogt, senior, Carl Junction
Elle Williams, senior, West Plains
Class 5 girls
Kelsey Winfrey, senior, Lebanon
Jordan Sanders, senior, Kickapoo
Amanda Kearney, senior, Branson
Jordan Wersinger, junior, Kickapoo
Class 1 boys
Player of the Year: Logan Thomazin, junior, Walnut Grove
Alex Lehman, senior, Bradleyville
Marcus Wright, junior, Greenfield
Dillion Meyer, senior, Hermitage
Zac Sutt, senior, Wheatland
Class 2 boys
Dalton Hayes, senior, Crane
Deric Jones, senior, Hartville
Julius Walker, senior Greenwood
Dune Piper, senior, Hartville
Class 3 boys
Garrett Kesterson, senior, Fair Grove
Trey Collins, senior, Mountain Grove
Class 4 boys
Brandon Emmert, senior, Bolivar
Conley Garrison, senior, Bolivar
Class 5 boys
Player of the Year: Jared Ridder, senior, Kickapoo
Monty Johal, junior, Glendale
Cameron Davis, senior, Kickapoo
Christian Bundy, senior, Nixa
Treydon Rackley, senior, Republic