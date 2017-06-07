5-star Elite 11 QB Justin Fields decommits from Penn State

One of the nation’s top quarterback recruits is back on the market, much to the chagrin of Penn State coach James Franklin.

Justin Fields, a five-star quarterback from Harrison (Ga.) High just outside Atlanta, announced Tuesday that he was reopening his recruitment. The rising senior holds 40 scholarship offers, including opportunities to play at nearly all of the nation’s biggest power programs.

Fields committed to Penn State in December, but has continued to gain attention and scholarship offers as his stock his risen in the months since. He was named the MVP of The Opening’s Orlando regional and is now considered the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

While Fields is officially backing out of his pledge to play in Happy Valley, he’s not writing off the Nittany Lions, either. The passing star said in the announcement he posted on Twitter that he would continue to consider Penn State and stressed that he valued the relationship he has built with the Penn State coaching staff.

For now, Fields will focus on his performance on the field and at invitational events like the forthcoming Elite 11, where he’ll be gunning to earn one of the nation’s top passing honors.