Five-star prospect Kevin Knox cancelled UNC trip because of water concerns

Kevin Knox is one of the nation’s most ballyhooed recruits, so when the five-star suddenly cancels an official visit, it’s serious news. Knox had been scheduled to visit North Carolina Super Bowl weekend, but pulled out of the plans on Friday.

That understandably had Tar Heels fans concerned, but it turns out there was a valid health-related reason for Knox’s sudden schedule shift; he skipped the trip because of unexpected concerns about water safety in and around Chapel Hill. At least that was Knox’s version of events, per ESPN reporter Jeff Borzello.

The good news for North Carolina fans is that Knox is reportedly insisting that he’ll still make the trip to Chapel Hill, he just doesn’t know precisely when yet. The Tampa Catholic (Fla.) swingman is focused on Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Florida State among his 20 outstanding scholarship offers, and has already taken official visits to Kentucky and Florida State. He’s also received visitors including Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Now we know he’ll at least still experience Chapel Hill in person, conceivably at a time when the water quality will be a little safer for he and everyone else. Meanwhile, it’s certainly not slowing his domination on the court.