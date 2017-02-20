5 things to watch in prep baseball this season

High school baseball season gets underway on Monday and there are plenty of storylines to the 2017 season.

Here are five top storylines to watch this season.

1. Everybody gets a trophy.

Well, not everybody. But it will just seem that way as select/non-select comes to high school baseball in Louisiana. Instead of seven state championship trophies being handed out, there will be a dozen trophies handed out in Sulphur in May.

What does it mean locally?

It means you’ll see Byrd and Evangel playing in District 1-5A during the regular season and then heading over to Division I for the playoffs.

2. Will this be the year Shreveport-Bossier public schools break their long state championship drought?

A Shreveport-Bossier public school hasn’t claimed a baseball state title since Fair Park in 1970. Byrd came close last year, losing to Barbe in the finals.

“I told (Byrd coach) Greg (Williams) this, and I meant it with all my heart, if there hadn’t been that rain delay last year, I believe they would have won it,’’ Airline coach Toby Todd said.

Instead the drought goes on.

3. Who will be some players to watch?

Airline shortstop-pitcher Cameron Parikh returns as The Times’ reigning All-City Player of the Year. Parikh was the Vikings’ No. 2 starter a year ago and was 7-2 on the mound as well as playing a solid shortstop when in the field.

“He should be our No. 1 pitcher,’’ Todd said.

Parik is a Louisiana Tech signee.

The Bulldogs’ local recruiting wasn’t limited to just Parik. Tech signed Byrd’s Steele Netterville (.397, 21 RBIs) and Jonathan Fincher (6-2, 2.25).

In the area, Ruston catcher C.J. Willis committed to Ole Miss over the summer.

4. Who will be the teams to watch?

Byrd returns Netterville and Fincher and could get All-City shortstop Zavier Moore back during the season. Moore plans to play collegiately at Southern.

Airline, Captain Shreve and Haughton also figure to be in the District 1-5A mix.

Benton (Sam Simmons) and Loyola (Hayden Travinski) placed freshmen on the All-City squad from last season. Travinski committed to LSU in November. Those players should help Benton and Loyola in 2017.

5. Any coaches to watch?

Normally, you don’t think of coaches to watch.

Then, you see what Airline did in the offseason.

Airline coach Toby Todd was The Times’ All-City Coach of the Year last season. He has added to his staff last season’s Times All-Area Coach of the Year Dane Peavy of North Webster and former LSUS and Byrd head coach Al Cantwell.

A young Evangel team from a year ago figures to be improved in 2017.