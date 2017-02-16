Wrestling 50 photos: Warren County schools at state wrestling Thursday By USA TODAY Sports February 16, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Cedar Falls sophomore Jakey Penrith in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Carlisle sophomore 113-pounder Carter Logue (in yellow) wrestles Marion freshman Gaven Hiler in a Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 195-pounder Reece Bowlin (in purple) wrestles Fort Dodge sophomore Triston Licht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola's Alissa Eaton sings the national anthem before the start of the Class 1A opening rounds at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Feb. 16. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola head coach Clint Manny yells instructions to Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) as he wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 170-pounder Kade Kolarik (in purple) wrestles Carlisle senior Travis Johnston in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Cheerleaders scramble for safety as Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Cheerleaders scramble for safety as Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss (in purple) wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a first-round match Feb. 15 at the Class 3A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola assistant coach Jeremy Whalen urges on Indianola senior 285-pounder Eagan Lickiss as he wrestles Waterloo East senior Omar Begic in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 113-pounder Kobey Pritchard (in purple) wrestles Dubuque Hempstead junior Hunter Foht in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola sophomore 132-pounder Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Johnston sophomore Cade Moss in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola sophomore 132-pounder Lance Runyon (in purple) wrestles Johnston sophomore Cade Moss in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles West Des Moines Valley senior Noah Hughes-Reilly in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles West Des Moines Valley senior Noah Hughes-Reilly in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola senior 120-pounder Connor Sexton (in purple) wrestles Oskaloosa senior Josh Diehl in a Class 3A consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Indianola junior 220-pounder Sam Wolff (in purple) wrestles Iowa City City High senior Jordain Buckland in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys freshman 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in blue) wrestles OA-BCIG freshman Jake Nieman in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys freshman 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in blue) wrestles OA-BCIG freshman Jake Nieman in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (top) wrestles Panorama senior George Appleseth in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (right) wrestles Panorama senior George Appleseth in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits wrestles Panorama senior George Appleseth in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk senior 145-pounder Tyler Hirl (in black with gold headgear) wrestles Waverly-Shell Rock junior Dalton Woodyard in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in black) wrestles Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk junior 220-pounder Drake Leek (in black) wrestles Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Norwalk head coach Brandon Schmitz reacts to junior 220-pounder Drake Leek beating Iowa City West junior Guy Snow in a Class 3A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas senior 132-pounder Blake Bauer (in green) wrestles Underwood sophomore Michael Baker in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas senior 132-pounder Blake Bauer (in green) wrestles Underwood sophomore Michael Baker in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas senior 132-pounder Blake Bauer (in green) wrestles Underwood sophomore Michael Baker in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas junior TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles West Fork Sheffield senior Jarel Arbeast in a Class 1A opening-round 170-pound match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas junior TJ Dierking wrestles (bottom) West Fork Sheffield senior Jarel Arbeast in a Class 1A opening-round 170-pound match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas junior TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles H-L-V senior Kenneth Kriegel in a Class 1A 170-pound first-round consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas junior TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles H-L-V senior Kenneth Kriegel in a Class 1A 170-pound first-round consolation match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas freshman 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles East Buchanan senior Gannon Cook in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas freshman 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles East Buchanan senior Gannon Cook in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas freshman 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles East Buchanan senior Gannon Cook in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas freshman 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles East Buchanan senior Gannon Cook in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas senior 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Newman Catholic sophomore Jacob McBride in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas senior 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Newman Catholic sophomore Jacob McBride in a Class 1A opening-round match at the state wrestling meet Feb. 16 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. wrestling, DesMoinesRegister, Wrestling, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video State wrestling: The storylines you should follow this weekend Video 3A Analysis: Southeast Polk coach adjusts to coaching son Gallery 3A lookahead: Several top Des Moines-area wrestlers to lock up Friday