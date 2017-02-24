50 years ago, Mt. Pleasant won state's first basketball crown

We dreamed big that season. Fifty years ago this month, we wanted – expected – to win the First State’s first state high school basketball championship.

We talked about it all summer, on the outdoor courts around the neighborhood and in the booths at The Charcoal Pit. Even in those first days of the school year, when the humidity still hung in the air like dread, we dreamed about the glories awaiting us in March.

We carried the expectations of the season like extra textbooks in the hallways of Mt. Pleasant High School. We relished the unique opportunity that season presented us.

Before it began, this newspaper picked us to win it all. That day, before practice our coach Buddy Clark called us into a classroom adjacent to the gym. He had that familiar grim look on his face. He held the paper in front of us and told us to ignore the story. He said we shouldn’t let those predictions put unnecessary pressure on us.

Pressure? We thought the story was cool.

“We were just kids,” said Jack Blozis, who was named to the all-tournament team. “We didn’t feel any pressure to win. He (Clark) was the only one who put pressure on us.”

Maybe we should have felt those pressures. Maybe we even should have been haunted by them. At key moments in close games maybe we should have been seized by some immutable fear that the dream was ending, that it was all too good to be true.

But we were having too much fun to be nervous or scared or apprehensive. The journey was as important to us as the destination.

“I don’t think we ever looked at it like Springsteen’s ‘Glory Days,’” Blozis said. “We came together and formed a common bond and had fun with it. When we get together now and talk about it, it brings a lot of smiles to our faces.”

Clark loaded the team with seniors – 10 of them on our 12-player squad. Before the championship game in March he announced on radio that he was retiring after the game. We weren’t surprised. He was driven to win that championship and he drove us.

Fundamental truths

Fifty years ago, the game was much different. The players were shorter (our tallest players were 6-foot-4) and the shorts were shorter. There was no shot clock, no three-point line. But, a half century later, the basic tenets of the game remain universal.

We were coached to set good screens, make good cuts without the ball, get in the proper defensive stance, block out on rebounds, run when the opportunities presented themselves, limit turnovers and take good shots. I’ve been around the game my entire adult life, as a sportswriter in Portland, Ore. and later, Seattle and I can’t imagine having a better coach for our season than Buddy Clark.

“I thought Buddy was a great coach from the standpoint of how serious he took every aspect of what we did,” said Joe Dunning, the only player on our team to earn a major college scholarship, playing for Norm Sloan at North Carolina State. “For us, some of his seriousness was a source of amusement. But he demanded we take it seriously, so we did too.”

At N.C. State, Sloan told Dunning he offered him a scholarship because of Clark’s recommendation.

“Even though it was high school, Buddy brought an incredible passion to the game. He taught us discipline.,” Dunning said. “Sometimes maybe we thought it was too much, but I feel like I was lucky to play for Buddy Clark. As I look back on people who have had an effect on my life, Buddy is right up there.”

Playing for Clark wasn’t easy, but winning isn’t supposed to be easy. His hard-edged discipline was learned in the Marine Corps. He was a relentless taskmaster and there were many nights after practice, when we left the gym muttering to ourselves about how unflinching he was and his biting words could echo like tinnitus in our ears even when we turned out the lights at the end of the day.

His practices were so hard, the games felt like mini-vacations. There were days in practice, when he was particularly angry with us, when even the gym felt darker.

But we were prepared like no other team. Several years before even the NBA started doing it, we would have pre-game shoot-arounds on game days right after school. In our street clothes, we would shoot free throws and many times we would walk through our opponent’s plays. Back then, we had no idea how ahead-of-our-time this was.

“We were very fortunate to have Buddy as our coach,” forward Rick Taylor said. “I’m not sure we would have won the championship with a different coach. He worked us hard, but was smart about it.”

Later, when I was covering the Portland Trail Blazers, the Blazers’ Hall of Fame coach Jack Ramsay (who once coached at Mt. Pleasant) told me he had tried to get Clark on his staff at St. Joseph’s, but he said Clark was devoted to his high school players and didn’t want to leave them.

“He came to Mt. Pleasant from P.S.,” Dunning said. “And I don’t think, at the time, we realized what an iconic figure he was.”

Memories of our youth seem to fade like old newspaper clippings. But there are moments from that season that remain as vivid as the color on an H.D. screen. The opening night win over P.S. DuPont, retribution for a 40-point loss at the end of the previous season. The difficult win in the rematch in their small, intimidating, hothouse of a gym.

Two regular-season wins over a very good Brandywine team that always was our nemesis and rival. Our first-ever tournament win in Seaford over Bridgeville. And that unforgettable overtime win in the semifinals against Salesianum. That win was prologue to our championship victory over Brandywine.

‘Yats Esool’

The championship game was played at the University of Delaware’s new athletic complex. The floor was a rough tartan surface that actually scuffed the balls, not to mention knees and elbows. We took it 49-38. Blozis had nine points and 21 rebounds. Monday morning, his mother woke him up excited because his performance was a front page story in the News Journal’s game coverage.

We shared that championship with the entire school. At games, home and away, it always seemed like the crowd, our fellow students, the parents and the community, were playing the game along with us. They were part of all of this.

“Winning the championship was the most significant event and accomplishment for me in high school,” Taylor said. “The whole school was behind the team and it seemed to be something the student body enjoyed immensely. There’s a picture in the yearbook of the net cutting after the game. It looked like the whole school was gathered under the basket. I think that picture probably best showed the school coming together around the team.”

Clark pushed us, but he knew when to let up. He invented a catchphrase, “Yats Esool,” stay loose backwards, that became our unofficial battle cry.

“Buddy recognized that we were just a bunch of young kids,” center Dick Buchanan said, “so using that knowledge he leveraged every ounce of effort from us by allowing us about 10 private minutes right before every game to play our favorite music, dance around the locker room benches, sing, laugh and just let it all hang out. By the time we hit the court, we were relaxed and ready to kick some serious butt.”

“Buddy would always tape my ankles before practices and games and would always have an encouraging word,” Paul Seitz, a forward, said. “After the last tape job, before the championship game, Buddy wished me good luck and said, ‘Always remain competitive.’ Because after all that was how he lived his life.”

Fifty years, a relative eternity, have passed, but as the years have progressed the importance of that championship never has diminished.

Jack Blozis, Joe Dunning, Chris Karas, Dick Buchanan, Clark Collins, Paul Seitz, Rick Taylor, Victor DuBroff, Andrew Berger, Steve Kelley, Mike Fallers, Dick Mitchell, assistant coach Ralph Lepre and head coach Buddy Clark.

There is a connection that runs through all of us that is stronger than time, and eternal bond that links us to each other and to our school.

Steve Kelley was a point guard on the 1966-67 Mt. Pleasant team. He was a sports columnist for The Oregonian in Portland and later The Seattle Times for more than 40 years. He is retired and coaches high school basketball in Seattle.