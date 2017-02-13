Gallery 52 photos: MSt.M and SEW/M-D wrestlers at district meet By USA TODAY Sports February 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Martensdale-St. Marys' Cole Cassady (right) wrestles Moravia's Wil Martin in a 106-pound semifinal. Cassady won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys' Joshua Tibbits (in blue) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Nick Ives in a 132-pound match. Tibbits won by technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys' Joshua Tibbits (in blue) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Nick Ives in a 132-pound match. Tibbits won by technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys' Joshua Tibbits (in blue) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Nick Ives in a 132-pound match. Tibbits won by technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Pleasantville's Austin Flesher in a semifinal match. Schumacher won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Pleasantville's Austin Flesher in a semifinal match. Schumacher won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Pleasantville's Austin Flesher in a semifinal match. Schumacher won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in blue) wrestles Pleasantville's Austin Flesher in a semifinal match. Schumacher won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 106-pounder Cole Cassady throws Mason Dye of Sigourney-Keota in district title match. Cassidy won a 23-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in yellow) wrestles Mason Dye of Sigourney-Keota in district title match. Cassidy won a 23-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 106-pounder Cole Cassady (in yellow) wrestles Mason Dye of Sigourney-Keota in district title match. Cassidy won a 23-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (in yellow) throws Blake Bauer of Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas in a district title match. Tibbits won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (in yellow) is lifted by Blake Bauer of Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas in a district title match. Tibbits won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (in yellow) wrestles Blake Bauer of Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas in a district title match. Tibbits won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 132-pounder Joshua Tibbits (in yellow) wrestles Blake Bauer of Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas in a district title match. Tibbits won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in yellow) wrestles Dante Arzani of Interstate 35 in a district title match. Schumacher won by pin. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Martensdale-St. Marys 182-pounder Logan Schumacher (in yellow) wrestles Dante Arzani of Interstate 35 in a district title match. Schumacher won by pin. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas' Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles Moravia's Bryce Kaster in a 113-pound semifinal. Hall won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas' Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles Moravia's Bryce Kaster in a 113-pound semifinal. Hall won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas' Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles Moravia's Bryce Kaster in a 113-pound semifinal. Hall won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Moravia's Zac Knapp in a 120-pound semifinal. Kyner won by technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Moravia's Zac Knapp in a 120-pound semifinal. Kyner won by technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 132-pounder Blake Bauer (in green) wrestles Pekin's Zach Hammes in a semifinal. Bauer won by fall in 39 seconds. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' Kaleb Bauer (in green) wrestles Moravia's Nicholas Martin in a 138-pound semifinal. Martin won by 1-0 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 152-pounder Alec Henderson (in green) wrestles Pekin's Kaden Baker during a seminfinal match. Henderson won an 8-0 major decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 152-pounder Alec Henderson (in green) wrestles Pekin's Kaden Baker during a seminfinal match. Henderson won an 8-0 major decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Noah Reeves in a 170-pound seminfinal. Dierking won a 10-4 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Noah Reeves in a 170-pound seminfinal. Dierking won a 10-4 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Sigourney-Keota's Noah Reeves in a 170-pound seminfinal. Dierking won a 10-4 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas' 195-pounder Alex Hommer wrestles Moravia's Quinton Casteel in a semifinal match. Casteel won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 285-pounder Elijah Williams wrestles Pleasantville's Will Anthony in a semifinal match. Anthony won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles Interstate 35's Nathan Phillips in a district title match. Hall won a 2-0 sudden victory. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 113-pounder Bryce Hall (in green) wrestles Interstate 35's Nathan Phillips in a district title match. Hall won a 2-0 sudden victory. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Interstate 35 Casey Baker in a district final. Kyner won a 21-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Interstate 35 Casey Baker in a district final. Kyner won a 21-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Interstate 35 Casey Baker in a district final. Kyner won a 21-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher Dallas 120-pounder Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Interstate 35 Casey Baker in a district final. Kyner won a 21-6 technical fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 138-pounder Kaleb Bauer (in green) wrestles Matthew Wittstock of East Union in a third-place match. Bauer won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 138-pounder Kaleb Bauer (in green) wrestles Matthew Wittstock of East Union in a third-place match. Bauer won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 138-pounder Kaleb Bauer (in green) wrestles Matthew Wittstock of East Union in a third-place match. Bauer won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 138-pounder Kaleb Bauer (in green) wrestles Matthew Wittstock of East Union in a third-place match. Bauer won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 152-pounder Alec Henderson (in green) wrestles Pleasantville's Sawyer Phillips in a district title match. Phillips won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 152-pounder Alec Henderson (in green) wrestles Pleasantville's Sawyer Phillips in a district title match. Phillips won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 152-pounder Alec Henderson (in green) wrestles Pleasantville's Sawyer Phillips in a district title match. Phillips won a 7-2 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren 170-pounder TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Mount Ayr's Cal Daughton in a district title match. Daughton won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren 170-pounder TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Mount Ayr's Cal Daughton in a district title match. Daughton won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren 170-pounder TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Mount Ayr's Cal Daughton in a district title match. Daughton won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren 170-pounder TJ Dierking (in green) wrestles Mount Ayr's Cal Daughton in a district title match. Daughton won a 9-5 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 195-pounder Alex Hommer (in green) 38-12 wrestles Beau Boswell of East Union in a district third-place match. Hommer won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 195-pounder Alex Hommer (in green) 38-12 wrestles Beau Boswell of East Union in a district third-place match. Hommer won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 195-pounder Alex Hommer (in green) 38-12 wrestles Beau Boswell of East Union in a district third-place match. Hommer won by fall. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11. Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 285-pounder Elijah Williams (in green) wrestles Cooper Greiner of Sigourney-Keota in a district third-place match. Greiner won a 6-1 decision. The Class 1A District 5 meet was held at Pleasantville on Feb. 11.