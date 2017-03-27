Gallery 53 photos: Simpson College High School Classic By USA TODAY Sports March 27, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Norwalk's Seth Harper runs in the 3,200-meter run. Harper finished seventh. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Angelo Bellizzi runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Norwalk B team finished 13th. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Jake Gaumer runs the second leg of the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Norwalk A team finished eighth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Brayden Clark runs the anchor leg on the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. Norwalk's A team finished eighth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Abbie Bunch competes in the 800-meter sprint medley. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Taylor Vanderholt beats Southeast Polk's Brianna Hersom to the finish to win the 800-meter sprint medley. Norwalk's The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Emily Kehoe runs the first leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Norwalk finished third. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Abbie Davitt takes the baton for the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Norwalk finished third. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Annie Balk takes the baton from Abbie Davitt for the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Norwalk finished third in the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Ellie Wirmerskerken runs the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay after taking the baton from Annie Balk. Norwalk finished third in the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Camryn Gilchrist runs the second leg for the fourth-place 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Camryn Gilchrist runs the second leg for the fourth-place 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Megan Adams hits the final hurdle on the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. Adams was able to keep her balance as the team finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Dane Wright runs the 800-meter sprint medley relay anchor leg. Carlisle finished 13th. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Tristen Kessler competes in the 3,200-meter run. Kessler finished 14th. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Josh Felger competes in the 3,200-meter run. Felger finished eighth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Carter Logue runs to a 10th-place finish in the 3,200-meter run. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Josh Felger and Norwalk's Seth Harper compete in the 3,200-meter run. Felger finished eighth and Harper seventh. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Collin Lister leads the pack on the first leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Carlisle finished second in the race. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Hunter Snyder runs the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Carlisle finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Cutler Palar catches his breath after finishing the anchor leg for the Widlcats' second-place 4x800-meter relay team. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Trenton Beck runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Carlisle B team finished seventh overall. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Brett Pierce runs the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter relay. The Carlisle B team fiished seventh. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Kacyn Pickering runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Carlisle A team finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Dallas Wright sprints to the finish on the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The team finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Paige Mercer competes in the 800-meter sprint medley. The Carlisle team finished seventh. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jadyn Forbes and Carlisle's Megan Sievers lead the way in the 3,000-meter run. Sievers would win with Forbes finishing second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jadyn Forbes and Carlisle's Megan Sievers lead the way in the 3,000-meter run. Sievers would win with Forbes finishing second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Megan Sievers finishes first in the 3,000-meter run. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Sarah Mumm runs the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Carlisle finished ninth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Delaney Schnathorst hits a hurdle on the second leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Wildcat team would still finish first. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Carlisle's Aricka Lambson runs the anchor leg for the Wildcats' first-place 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Quentin Linnan runs the anchor leg of the 800-meter sprint medley. The Indians finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Nate Longer competes in the 800-meter sprint medley. The team took second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. The competitors in the 3,200-meter run from the starting line. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Brock Elbert competes in the 3,200-meter run, finishing fifth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Seth Nostrala competes in the 3,200-meter run. Nostrala crossed the finish line first but was disqualified. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jeb Borgmeyer takes the baton from Jackson Bishop in the 4x800-meter relay. Indianola finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jeb Borgmeyer runs the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Indianola finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Thomas Naughton takes the baton from Jeb Borgmeyer for the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Max Cleveland runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Indianola B team finished 10th overall. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Tom Krapfl runs the anchor leg on the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay B team which finished 10th. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Shayne Stratton runs the second leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Indianola A team finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Tyler Piper sprints to the finish on the anchor leg of the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The Indianola A team finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Ashley Rockhold competes in the 3,000-meter run. Rockhold finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jadyn Forbes competes in the 3,000-meter run. Forbes finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Ashley Rockhold competes in the 3,000-meter run. Rockhold finished fourth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Bailey Kaas runs the second leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Indianola finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Jensen Gebhart runs the third leg of the 4x800-meter relay after taking the baton from Bailey Kaas. Indianola finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Addison Smith takes the baton from Jensen Gebhart for the anchor leg of the 4x800-meter relay. Indianola finished sixth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Brooklyn Pottabaum clears a hurdle on the second leg of the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay. The team finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Indianola's Kassie Baker runs the anchor leg for the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay team. Indianola finished second. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola. Norwalk's Brayden Clark runs the 800-meter sprint medley anchor leg. Norwalk finished eighth. The Simpson College Coed High School Classic was held March 21 in Indianola.