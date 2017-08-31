54 players expected for USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp

USA Basketball announced Thursday 54 high school basketball players that have been invited to its October minicamp.

The camp will be Oct. 7-8 in Colorado spring and feature 18 seniors who will be eligible to play in the Nike Hoop Summit.

The remaining 36 players will be eligible for the 2018 USA Basketball Men’s U17 World Cup Team.

Below are the 54 players and their schools.

Graduating high school this spring and eligible for the 2018 Nike Hoop Summit are:

Darius Bazley (Princeton H.S./Cincinnati, Ohio)

Bol Bol (Mater Dei H.S./Santa Ana, Calif.)

Jordan Brown (Woodcreek H.S./Roseville, Calif.)

Moses Brown (Archbishop Molloy H.S./Jamaica, N.Y.)

Tyler Herro (Whitnall H.S./Milwaukee, Wis.)

Darius Garland (Brentwood Academy/Brentwood, Tenn.)

Quentin Grimes (College Park H.S./The Woodlands, Texas)

Keldon Johnson (Oak Hill Academy/Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

Tre Jones (Apple Valley H.S./Saint Paul, Minn.)

Romeo Langford (New Albany H.S./New Albany, Ind)

Nassir Little (Orlando Christian Prep/Jacksonville, Fla.)

Reggie Perry (Thomasville H.S./Thomasville, Ga.)

Immanuel Quickley (John Carroll School/Bel Air, Md.)

Jahvon Quinerly (Hudson Catholic H.S./Hackensack, N.J.)

Cameron Reddish (Westtown School/Norristown, Pa.)

Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy/Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

Emmitt Williams (IMG Academy/Lehigh Acres, Fla.)

Zion Williamson (Spartanburg Day School/Spartanburg, S.C.)

Attending from the high school classes of 2019, 2020 or 2021 and eligible for the 2018 USA U17 World Cup Team are:

Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Seton Hall Prep School/Short Hills, N.J.)

Posh Alexander (Our Saviour Lutheran School/Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Scottie Barnes (University School/West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Dudley Blackwell (Westminster Academy/Miramar, Fla.)

Gregory Brown III (Vandegrift H.S./Austin, Texas)

Vern Carey Jr. (University School/Southwest Ranches, Fla.)

Noah Collier (Westtown School, Pa./Mullica Hill, N.J.)

Jy’are Davis (Sanford School/Newark, Del.)

Eric Dixon (Abington H.S./Willow Grove, Pa.)

Anthony Edwards (Holy Spirit Prep School/Atlanta, Ga.)

Xavier Foster (Oskaloosa H.S./Oskaloosa, Iowa)

Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate Academy/Columbia, S.C.)

Jalen Green (San Joaquin Memorial H.S./Fresno, Calif.)

Lynn Greer III (Roman Catholic H.S./Philadelphia, Pa.)

RJ Hampton (Little Elm H.S./Little Elm, Texas)

De’Vion Harmon (Denton Guyer H.S./Corinth, Texas)

Zion Harmon (Bowling Green H.S./Bowling Green, Ky.)

Jason Harris (Desert Ridge H.S./Mesa, Ariz.)

Zachary Harvey (Hayden H.S./Topeka, Kan.)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Adolfo Camarillo H.S./Camarillo, Calif.)

David Johnson (Trinity H.S./Louisville, Ky.)

Jalen Johnson (Sun Prairie H.S./Sun Prairie, Wis.)

Justin Lewis (Calvert Hall College H.S./Baltimore, Md.)

Nico Mannion (Pinnacle H.S./Scottsdale, Ariz.)

Wendell Moore Jr. (Cox Mill H.S./Charlotte, N.C.)

Ethan Morton (Butler H.S./Butler, Pa.)

Joshua Nickelberry (Trinity Christian School/Eastover, N.C.)

Isaac Okoro (McEachern H.S./Powder Springs, Ga.)

Micah Peavy (DeKaney H.S./Houston, Texas)

Jeremy Roach (Paul VI Catholic H.S./Leesburg, Va.)

Isaiah Stewart (McQuaid Jesuit/Rochester, N.Y.)

Julian Strawther (Liberty H.S./Las Vegas, Nev.)

Jalen Suggs (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)

Isaiah Todd (John Marshall H.S./Richmond, Va.)

Romeo Weems (New Haven H.S./Haven, Mich.)

James Wiseman (The Ensworth School/Nashville, Tenn.).