54 photos: Warren County Duals

Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer (in green) wrestles Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Joshua Tibbits in a 132-pound match. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle freshman Bryce Murray (in red) wrestles Indianola sophomore Hunter VanderWaal in a 152-pound match. VanderWaal won with a pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Norwalk senior Alan Moore (in gold headgear) wrestles Interstate 35's Jacob Steinlage in a 152-pound match. Moore won a 17-4 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Seniors Travis Johnston of Carlisle (in red) and Kade Kolarik of Indianola wrestle in a 170-pound match. Kolarik won a 9-6 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola junior Chayton Reif (in purple) is thrown out of bounds by Carlisle sophomore Ethan Reed in a 182-pound match. Reed won a 5-3 overtime victory. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Fans watch from the elevated track as Norwalk senior Jack Palen celebrates his pin of Interstate 35's Drew Kirkpatrick in a 170-pound match. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle sophomore Ethan Reed (in red) wrestles Indianola junior Chayton Reif in a 182-pound match. Reed won a 5-3 overtime victory. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren freshman J.T. Rowe (in green) works against Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Vincent Girardi in an 126-pound match. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Norwalk junior Jack Livingston (in gold headgear) wrestles Interstate 35's Mason Woosley in a 160-pound match. Livingston won an 11-6 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Norwalk junior Jack Livingston (top) wrestles Interstate 35's Mason Woosley in a 160-pound match. Livingston won an 11-6 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle sophomore Ethan Reed (in red) is thrown by Indianola junior Chayton Reif in a 182-pound match. Reed won a 5-3 overtime victory. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle senior Cody Hutchins gets a hand in the face as he wrestles Indianola junior Sam Wolff in a 220-pound match. Wolff won a 10-6 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle sophomore Carter Logue (in red) wrestles Indianola junior Kobey Pritchard in a 113-pound match. Pritchard won with a pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle junior Dez Hummel (in red) fights to avoid a pin by Indianola senior Connor Sexton in a 120-pound match. Sexton would eventually get his pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon is tangled up with Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer (in green) in a 132-pound match. Runyon won by pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon tries to pull Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer back in bounds in a 132-pound match. Runyon won by pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Interstate 35's Brayden Egli wraps himself around Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Joshua Tibbits in a 138-pound match. Tibbits won a 12-3 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola junior Josh Barretta tries to extract himself from Southeast Warren sophomore Colby Page in a 145-pound match. Barretta won a 16-3 major decision. Indianola The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Martensdale-St. Marys sophomore Dillon Fouts is thrown by Interstate 35's Ethan Elloit in a 145-pound match. Elloit won with a pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Martensdale-St. Marys junior Logan Schumacher (top) wrestles Interstate 35's Dante Arzani in a 182-pound match. Schumacher won a 13-2 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren junior Alex Henderson wrestles Indianola sophomore Hunter VanderWaal in a 152-pound match. Henderson won a 10-2 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola senior Kade Kolarik wrestles Southeast Warren junior TJ Dierking in a 170-pound match. Kolarik won a 5-2 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren junior TJ Dierking wrestles Indianola senior Kade Kolarik in a 170-pound match. Kolarik won a 5-2 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Martensdale-St. Marys freshman Dominick DiCesare faces off against Interstate 35's Casey Baker in a 120-pound match. Baker won an 8-0 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle freshman Peter Comer (in red) wrestles Norwalk freshman Travis McCombs in a 106-pound match. Comer won an 8-2 decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Carlisle head coach Jason Mehrhoff reacts during a 113-pound match between Norwalk sophomore Ethan Froehlich wrestles Carlisle junior Dez Hummel. Hummel won an 11-3 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren senior Brady Kyner wrestles Indianola senior Connor Sexton in a 120-pound match. Kyner won with a 22-6 technical fall. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren senior Brady Kyner (in green) wrestles Indianola senior Connor Sexton in a 120-pound match. Kyner won with a 22-6 technical fall. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Norwalk sophomore Carter Schmidt (top) wrestles Carlisle junior Tyler Squires in a 132-pound match. Schmidt won a 10-1 major decision. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer wrestles Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon (in purple) in a 132-pound match. Runyon won by pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer and Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon (in purple) tumble into the cheerleaders during a 132-pound match. Runyon won by pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
Indianola sophomore Lance Runyon wrestles Southeast Warren senior Blake Bauer (in green) in a 132-pound match. Runyon won by pin. The Warren County Duals brought together Indianola, Norwalk, Carlisle, Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren and Interstate 35 at the Blake Fieldhouse in Indianola on Jan. 3.
