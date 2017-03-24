5-star Michael Porter Jr. commits to Missouri, Cuonzo Martin lands prize recruit

Newly hired University of Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin just landed his first 5-star recruit.

Michael Porter Jr. announced his intent to play basketball for the Tigers on Friday afternoon. He shared a short message on Twitter and then tweeted a picture of himself jumping with a basketball in his hand while clad in a Mizzou uniform.

Porter played three seasons at Father Tolton Regional Catholic in Columbia, but most recently spent his senior year at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle, Washington. That’s because his father, former University of Washington men’s basketball assistant coach Michael Porter Sr., moved his family to the Pacific Northwest for his job.

The move impacted the lineup for the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield.

Washington fired coach Lorenzo Romar on March 15, which also put the elder Porter out of a job. Martin, who previously coached at Missouri State, Tennessee and California, was hired at Missouri the same day Romar was let go at Washington. Martin reportedly offered Michael Porter Sr. a job at Missouri.

The University of Washington granted Michael Porter Jr. a release from his National Letter of Intent to play for the Huskies, effectively reopening his recruitment.

Porter is the National Gatorade Player of the Year. He averaged 36.2 points, 13.6 rebounds and five assists per game and led Nathan Hale to an undefeated 29-0 season and a Class 3A state championship in Washington.

Porter has some ties to local players. He spent the previous summer playing in the Nike EYBL circuit with MoKan Elite, a team that included Kickapoo seniors Jared Ridder and Cameron Davis.