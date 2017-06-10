6-10 forward Daniel Mading commits to Texas Tech

Daniel Mading, a 6-10 small forward, has committed to Texas Tech over Providence.

Mading, a former Arizona State commit, is playing at The Rock School (Gainesville, Fla.) for his senior year after playing last season for Bob Hurley at St. Anthony (Jersey City, N.J.).

Before coming to St. Anthony, he had been at The Rock School and then returned because he was not eligible to play high school basketball in New Jersey this season because of the age cutoff. Mading is originally from the Sudan but was raised in Australia.

Mading committed to Texas Tech after returning to Florida from a weekend visit. He had visited Providence in early February. He had offers from LSU, Missouri, Nebraska, USC, South Carolina and others.

Mading committed to Arizona State in December 2015 but the sides parted ways last June.