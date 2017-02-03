6-time all-state swimmer wants state gold, inks with Indy

Six-time all-state swimmer Krystal Caylor will swim for one of the 15 best college programs in the nation next year. Before she does, she’s hoping to strike gold.

Caylor will compete Feb. 17-18 at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. She said she feels more prepared for the state meet than she ever has in the past.

“I’ve had a great past three years, but this year has been exceptional and I expect state to be pretty good,” Caylor said.

For Kickapoo and coach Pete Hill, Caylor has been a constant presence in the pool who will leave a void when she heads off for college.

“The hair color has never changed, the smile on that face has never changed, and the energy has never changed,” Hill said.

To qualify for the state championship meet, a swimmer must complete a regular season race under a certain time set by the Missouri State High School Activities Association. Hill explained that the state cut times are set in order to limit participation in each race at state.

“About 40 athletes for the entire state of Missouri can go to state and swim in that event,” Hill said.

Some high school swimmers specialize in one stroke or one distance, but Caylor is an all-rounder.

For the past three seasons, Caylor has qualified for the state championship meet in all eight individual swimming events contested in Missouri high school swimming, which Hill called “a phenomenal feat for any athlete.”

“You usually have an athlete that will get one or two as a sprint freestyler or an IM’er or whatever it may be. Krystal goes across the board, swims every single stroke, and gets that state qualifying time,” Hill said.

Caylor will definitely swim in the 200-yard individual medley race, something she has done each of the past three years and attained all-state status (a top eight finish) each time.

“The other events are still kind of up in the air. I don’t know—so many choices, it’s a hard decision,” Caylor said.



Springfield’s swimming connection to Indianapolis





The Kickapoo senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday to swim for the University of Indianapolis, a team with a Springfield connection.

Caylor said her decision to sign with the University of Indianapolis wasn’t difficult, but it came with some relief.

“I like knowing that I know where I’m going and I like knowing the coach that I’m going to be training under. I feel really relaxed. I can live the rest of my senior year out in a total state of relaxation,” Caylor said. “I’ve just got to focus on swimming and keeping my grades up.”

Indianapolis coach Jason Hite convinced Caylor to join the Greyhounds. Hite was on staff at Drury University under coach Brian Reynolds for three years, and before that coached the swim team at Kickapoo High School.

Caylor also considered swimming at Truman State, Missouri State and Drury, but likes what Hite is doing with the Greyhounds.

“I got an offer I couldn’t turn down, and Jason Hite is a great coach, and I’d be silly not to take his offer and train with such a great team,” Caylor said.

Caylor aspires to teach science at the secondary education level. She will swim two more regular season meets at the high school level before competing in her final state championship meet, her last chance to go for gold.

“If I can just get top two at state, I will be fulfilled,” Caylor said. “Getting a first at state would be amazing, and if that happens I will be so excited.”

Caylor had two all-state finishes as a junior, a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke. Her sophomore year, she won seventh place in the 200-yard individual medley and eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, the longest race in high school swimming.

Caylor made all-state with a seventh-place 200-yard individual medley finish and an eighth-place finish on the Kickapoo 200-yard medley relay team as a freshman in 2013.