7-footer Bol Bol cleared to play for No. 11 Mater Dei (Calif.)

Bol Bol, the 7-foot son of Manute Bol, has been cleared to play immediately for Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) by the Southern Section, The Los Angeles Times reported.

The Southern Section ruled that Bol had a valid change of residence. He enrolled in the school after the holiday break.

Bol spent his first two seasons at Bishop Miege High School outside of Kansas City and led the team to the Kansas 4A title.

He is ranked as the No. 6 power forward and No. 14 player overall in the Class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Kansas, Creighton and St. John’s, among others.

Mater Dei is 20-1 and ranked No. 11 in the Super 25 Expert rankings.

His addition strengthens an already dominating Southern Section that includes Chino Hills, Sierra Canyon and Bishop Montgomery.