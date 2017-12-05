75-year-old Oregon man claims school district refused to hire him because of age

An aspiring Oregon girls basketball coach claims that a school district decided not to offer him a position leading the team because he was deemed too old.

As reported by the Oregonian, 75-year-old Jack L. Ball, who grew up in Riddle, is suing the Riddle School District after they refused to interview him for its open girls basketball coaching position. Ball, a 55-year coaching veteran, was 73 when he initially contacted Riddle regarding the opening.

“I try to be objective as to my weaknesses,” Ball told the Oregonian. “But I’ve had all the coaching experiences.”

Riddle officials insisted that they had a full appreciation for Ball’s experience, but felt other candidates were a better fit for the position two years ago.

Ball’s lawsuit seeks $200,000 in back payment based on both the lost earnings he would have received if he had been given the role and lost future earnings because he claims his reputation has been damaged by his affiliation and failure surrounding the Riddle position.

The lawsuit also includes an order that would compel Riddle to hire Ball as a coach. The now-former coach said he’s not currently employed, but that money is not motivating his lawsuit.

“I do what old people do,” Ball told the Oregonian. “I’m trying to stay active.”