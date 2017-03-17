78 free throws? Eight technical fouls? Crazy playoff game in Pa.

PIAA BOYS BASKETBALL@carlisle_sports routs Lincoln in grinder in Class 6A second round, by @RageAgainstGMo https://t.co/t8xZwd1ATP pic.twitter.com/UGDXFOYyh9 — Cumberlink Sports (@Clink_Sports) March 17, 2017

Most “pace of play” discussions are held in regards to baseball.

Anybody in the Garden Spot (New Holland, Pa.) gym for Thursday night’s PIAA Class 6A second round game between Carlisle and Lincoln (Philadelphia) are likely still holding their own talks about a game plodding along.

In a contest that according to PennLive.com featured a whopping eight technical fouls – seven by Lincoln – to go with 78 free throws, Carlisle came away with an 85-69 victory.

“It was crazy,” Carlisle player Nate Barnes told PennLive.com afterward. “We like to get into other teams’ heads, but it was about keeping our composure so that we were still allowed to win the game.” “You just got to focus on the now and be smart and don’t get caught up in anything else that’s going on on their side,” Carlisle head coach Andre Anderson said. “You have to be smart. We had a couple mishaps, but with seniors, we did that for the most part. We didn’t stoop down to any of that negativity that was going on.”

According to Cumberlink.com, Lincoln was called for 38 fouls total in the contest. The Rail Splitters also had one coach and one player ejected from the game. As a result, Carlisle took 50 free throws, hitting 30 of them.

Carlisle, meanwhile, was called for 25 fouls.