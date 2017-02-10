Gallery 7-foot-1-inch HSE freshman Mabor Majak By USA TODAY Sports February 10, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) listens to Royals' junior varsity head coach Dave Merica in the huddle during a timeout in the game against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) towers over his junior varsity teammates in a huddle just before tip-off against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Majak is freshman and stands 7 feet 1 inch tall. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) blocks a shot by New Castle Trojans forward Andrew Froedge (20) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. New Castle Trojans forward Bryce Webb (40) reacts after seeing Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) just before tip-off in their junior varsity game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Majak, who is 7 feet 1 inch tall, won the tip. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) connects on his seventh straight free throw in a junior varsity game against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) takes a break on the bench in the game against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) gets an easy dunk against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50), middle, listens alongside teammates to Royals' junior varsity head coach Dave Merica during halftime in the game against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50), middle, breaks the huddle to start the second half in the game against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) blocks a shot by New Castle Trojans guard Rylan Huntley (4) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) is fouled on his way up for a shot by New Castle Trojans forward Andrew Froedge (20) on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Hamilton Southeastern Royals center Mabor Majak (50) makes his way off the court after his junior varsity team's win against the New Castle Trojans on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Mabor Majak, then 14, at the outdoor court in South Sudan where he was discovered by South Sudanese native Bil Duany, an Indiana All-Star in 2004 at Bloomington North. NoFront, Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video 7-foot-1-inch HSE freshman fled war zone Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Hamilton SE girls basketball sectional Gallery Gallery | LIT, Day 4