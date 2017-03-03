8-year-old Canadian dancing goalie Noah Young is the best thing you've seen all week

It’s Friday, so let’s all celebrate surviving another week with the antics of Noah Young. Who? Just wait until you find out.

Noah Young is the young man you see above. He’s eight, and a goalie for a youth hockey team in Brampton, Ontario, in suburban Toronto. He’s also a terrific dancer and has found a way to meld his passions, as you can see above.

The video you see above of Young chopping it up to Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall’s “Juju On That Beat” has gone sufficiently viral that it’s rights have been purchased by the Canadian marketing firm Viral Nation, which helped land Young on local TV in Ontario. And it was noticed by the local ECHL Brampton Beast, which had Young come and teach the dance to its own goalies.

All that attention is not unwarranted, because Young’s dance moves are tremendous, particularly given the fact that he’s in heavy pads on the ice.

As The Big Lead’s Stephen Douglas already noted, if Young doesn’t end up on Ellen before April, “virality” just isn’t working correctly anymore. Let’s all just hope this spurs more Noah Young dance clips and further goalie dancing excitement. That’s a win-win for everyone.