82 runs! High school softball game numbers are just insane

Palisade Prep (Yonkers) defeated Gorton (Yonkers) on Tuesday, 46-36, it what is the highest recorded combined score in New York State high school softball history, according to Bill Shaw of the New York Sportswriters Association.

Given the historic (and utterly mind-boggling) nature of this game, here five of the most eye-popping statistics from the record-shattering affair:

1. Time doesn’t always fly

Gorton, the home team, was tracking the game via the iScore application and was tweeting out updates every half-inning. According to the @GortonSoftball Twitter feed, the game started at 9:14 a.m. and finished at precisely 2 p.m., bring the total seven-inning game length to a brisk four hours and 46 minutes.

By comparison, Game 5 of the National League Championship Series last year between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals in October was the longest nine-inning game in postseason history and the longest National League game of any kind, according to The New York Times . That game lasted four hours and 36 minutes.

The average length of a nine-inning Major League Baseball game is currently around three hours.

2. 0-for-4, four RBIs, eight runs

One player’s day: fielder’s choice, walk, reached on dropped third strike, reached on an error, walk, walk, hit by pitch, fielder’s choice, walk — scored all eight times. Talk about making the most of your opportunities.

3. Got ice?

There were a total of 17 batters who were hit by a pitch in the game. While that nugget is stunning in its own right, what is perhaps even more surprising is that there were just 19 hits recorded in the game.

4. Wild thing

If the final score itself didn’t tell you that this probably wasn’t the cleanest game of softball, the previous stat should do the trick. There were 16 errors committed, but the real story is in the pitching statistics. Teams combined to walk 63 batters and throw 42 wild pitches.

Eat your heart out, Rick Vaughn.

5. Down to the wire

The number of runs scored can make it easy to lose sight of the fact that this was a back-and-forth game that could have gone to anyone.

The game was tied, 33-33, heading into the seventh inning, before Palisade Prep scored 13 runs to break the tie and take the final lead of the game. There were a total of five lead changes in the game (3-0, 12-3, 30-21, 33-30, 46-33), and Palisade Prep had the largest lead of the game (13) going into the bottom of the seventh inning.