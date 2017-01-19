911 call: Tennessee athlete 'branded' with iron by teammate

A Station Camp (Gallatin, Tenn.) boys basketball player was “branded” with a hot iron by one teammate and hit with a belt by another in a Lexington, Ky., hotel while the program was participating in a holiday tournament, according to the transcript of a 911 call obtained by The Tennessean.

Station Camp coach Seth Massey reported the hazing incident to the Lexington Police Department on Dec. 22. No charges were filed.

Massey told the 911 call-taker that “one branded another one with a hot iron and the other hit him with a belt … and one ate a rotten banana if you wanna know that but…”

One player was dismissed from the team following the incident, multiple players were suspended for one game and two sat out two games, according to Massey. Those players have not been identified.

Matthew Gillespie, an assistant director of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association, said those involved as well as the program do not face disciplinary action from the state association as it “does not have the authority to discipline students for off-the-field/court incidents.”

He said those are enforced by each school system’s local board of education.

Per the Sumner County Board of Education policy, All reports or complaints alleging student-to-student discrimination, bullying, harassment or sexual harassment will be handled by that school’s principal. The principal makes the determination as to how to handle the issue.

Massey was in contact with Station Camp principal Art Crook and Sumner County director of schools Dell Phillips prior to reaching out to Lexington police, according to the 911 call. Massey said in the call that his school officials asked him to call the police to investigate the incident.

“This transcript is proof that our coaches and administrators followed our district protocols. We deferred to the local police to investigate the incident,” said Sumner County Schools spokesman Jeremy Johnson in a statement. “The district’s decisive, quick action to report and address the incident is a testament to the integrity of our schools and their extracurricular programs. We work diligently to provide the highest level of student safety.

“The district thoroughly investigated the incident and issued the appropriate discipline per team rules and district disciplinary code. By policy, the district does not discuss specifics regarding individual student discipline.”

Station Camp forfeited the championship game in the Peoples Exchange Bank Holiday Tournament, which was scheduled to be played the night the 911 call was made. The basketball program must pay about $2,300 to the tournament host for forfeiting the game.