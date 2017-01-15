A 12-game win streak has Ketcham among the big dogs

Instincts took over for Jada Rencher.

A dog broke loose and dashed toward her. Sensing danger, she took off. But Rencher’s speed wasn’t enough to create much separation, so, without a second thought, she shot across a street through oncoming traffic and had to dodge a couple vehicles.

Dangerous as that was, she made it across… and escaped the dog.

Phew!

Alas, quite a few girls basketball teams in Section 1 this season can probably relate somewhat to the dog. They, too, have been trying unsuccessfully to chase after Rencher and her Roy C. Ketcham High School teammates.

The Indians, though, have created some separation by virtue of a 12-game win streak. Ketcham hasn’t lost since Dec. 3, when it fell to Our Lady of Lourdes in the final of the Lisa Moray Memorial Tournament, and the Indians made it a cool dozen on Friday with a 64-45 win over Peekskill.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, it’s a 10,” point guard Jykayla Elting said of the streak. “The goal is always to win and when you can keep doing that consistently and make it a streak, it’s a lot of fun.”

Certainly so for this group, which hasn’t been accustomed to dominance. Ketcham went 10-11 last season and lost in the first round of the Section 1 Class AA playoffs. This run now has come as a pleasant surprise, particularly with a first-time basketball coach at the helm.

Pat Mealy, the longtime baseball coach at Ketcham, took over the girls basketball team last fall. He conceded that he still isn’t totally familiar with the landscape of the section and its level of competition. One thing is for sure, though: The section is quickly becoming familiar with Ketcham.

“I think our coach has been a big part of what we’ve accomplished,” said center Jordan Kastanis, whose team is 13-1. “He’s dedicated and takes the time, and that passion really shows.”

The Indians have thrived in transition, utilizing their speed to get quick baskets. That, also, is a byproduct of its a cadre of athletic and aggressive guards who push the tempo on offense and come up with steals at the other end.

Against Mahopac last Wednesday, Katie Wall snagged five steals, igniting several fast breaks en route to a blowout win. She, along with Elting, Rencher, Meg Nardelli, Candace DeRaffele and Jessica Kastanis effectively harass ball handlers and force mistakes. Their ability to penetrate the defense creates openings outside. With a number of perimeter shooters, the drive-and-kick plays have become a staple.

As well, Jordan Kastanis said, “Defenses have to react to our guards and step out to guard the ball more. That opens up the inside for post moves.”

Should we perform a snap projection — as media and fans are wont to do — the Indians would appear to be on the short list of title contenders in the section. Ossining, the four-time defending state champ, always looms. As well, Lourdes presents an obvious threat. But when a team shows such mettle, and proves again and again it’s no fluke, respect is due.

It’s not as if 12-game win streaks come a dime a dozen.

“We’re in no position to think about ‘down the road,’” Mealy warned. “People are saying, ‘Wow, 10 in a row, 11 in a row.’ It’s obviously out there, but it’s not something we’re concerning ourselves with.”

It would be a mistake for the team to get consumed admiring its work when there is plenty more to be done.

“We haven’t really done anything yet to start celebrating,” Mealy said. “We’re just worried about the next game.”

Ketcham won’t play again until Jan. 27, when it visits Arlington. So now would seem as good a time as any to reflect.

“This run has definitely been fun and we’re proud of it,” Kastanis said. “When you win, it gets you more pumped for games and you want to keep it going. Because of that, our practices get more intense and we get better.”

Elting agreed, saying the level of focus and competitiveness in practice has elevated so much, the games seem easier.

That fervor, which Mealy has worked to instill, has been as important as the defensive schemes he installed. The chemistry has improved as well, Wall said. Often, that goes hand-in-hand with winning.

But players said they have especially enjoyed the bowling outings and the quasi pizza parties on the bus rides from road games. It’s during those trips when the group has story time: Each teammate will share a funny or embarrassing story.

It was during one of those sessions that Rencher told teammates about her panicked scramble from the dog when she was 12.

“When you have that closeness and become friends with your teammates, things go more smoothly,” Elting said. “When y’all really enjoy each other’s company, it makes everything better.”

Including losses to Mealy in the bowling alley. Jordan Kastanis said the best bowler on the team, by default, is sophomore Maddison Weatherwax. Her 140 average “is way better than any of the others.” And, yes, the Indians were using bumpers.

No matter, Ketcham is rolling on the court with six regular-season games left.

“Things are going really well for us,” Mealy said. “We still have things to work on, but the girls know that. This is a great group and they’ve remained hungry.”

Well, they had best be on their toes. There are a few dogs nipping at their heels.

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4826, Twitter: @StephenHaynes4